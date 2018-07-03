Sensient Inks Adds Local Distribution Capability In Turkey

MORGES, Switzerland — June 2018 — Sensient Imaging Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of digital inks for textiles and other applications, is proud to announce the addition of local warehousing and distribution to better serve the growing Turkish textile market.

As a result of this investment in local distribution, Sensient will now house a direct supply of Sensient digital inks in Turkey. This investment will provide new and existing customers direct access to Sensient inks, removing delays in the importation process and simplifying the local supply chain.

Digital printing in the Turkish textile industry has been rapidly increasing over recent years and has a forecasted annual average growth rate of 12.5%. “This market development combined with a strong support network in Turkey and the release of new digital inks in 2018 has resulted in significant growth for Sensient in the region,” commented Mike Geraghty, President of Sensient Colors. “As a result, Sensient is reaffirming its commitment to support our partners and customers in Turkey by investing in local warehousing of inks.”

Initially, Sensient will stock selected products to serve the growing installed base with plans to increase both the volume and the product range when necessary. Sensient will continue to work with its partners in the region to maintain the highest level of service, support, and flexibility for its growing customer base.

Source: Sensient Imaging Technologies