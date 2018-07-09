Rogers Acquires Griswold LLC

CHANDLER, Ariz. — July 9, 2018 — Rogers Corp., a producer of engineered material solutions, has announced the acquisition of Griswold LLC, a manufacturer of custom-engineered cellular elastomer and high-performance polyurethane. Griswold’s products and solutions serve a variety of applications in the general industrial, electronics, automotive and consumer markets. Griswold’s custom-engineered cellular elastomer expands the product portfolio of Rogers’ Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS) segment, while Griswold’s high-performance polyurethane products increase Rogers’ existing EMS capabilities.

“Griswold LLC is an outstanding strategic fit with Rogers’ Elastomeric Material Solutions business. This acquisition demonstrates continued execution on synergistic M&A, a core element of our strategy,” said Bruce Hoechner, Rogers’ president and CEO. “Like our recent DeWAL and Diversified Silicone Products acquisitions, the Griswold acquisition builds on our existing EMS platform of highly engineered materials and adds new products and capabilities to our EMS portfolio. We are excited Griswold is now a part of Rogers Corporation, and our focus has turned to a successful integration in the months ahead.”

The transaction closed Friday July 6, 2018. Terms were not disclosed. Rogers’ expects the transaction to be accretive to 2019 earnings per share. Trailing twelve month revenues for Griswold were nearly $30 million, and Rogers plans for Griswold’s profitability to be comparable to EMS’ current product lines in 2020 and beyond.

Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems.

Posted July 9, 2018

Source: Rogers Corp.