Cotton Is Parent-Preferred For Back-To-School Apparel

NEW YORK — July 25, 2018 — With summer in the rearview, the road ahead can signal anxiety for students and parents, alike. But both can breathe easier with cotton in the mix. According to responses to the Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor™ Survey, cotton is the fiber parents prefer for their children’s back-to-school apparel. Parents should also know that according to experts, both students and adults can get a better night’s sleep on cotton sheets and in cotton sleepwear.

The majority of parents (85%) prefer their children to be dressed in cotton, and a majority (53%) say that they usually or always check the garment label to be sure the garments are made of cotton.

“There are a lot of reasons why cotton is a comfortable choice for back-to-school wardrobes,” says Dr. Mikhail Varshavski. “Cotton fabrics have unique characteristics such as breathability and a more rapid release of bacteria in a laundry load, compared to synthetics. Some synthetics can actually encourage the growth of bacteria, which can create health issues and smell unpleasant.”

Dr. Varshavski points out that cotton can also contribute to a good night’s sleep. “Studies have demonstrated that the breathability of cotton sheets and sleepwear keep the body comfortable, which leads to uninterrupted sleep. A good night’s sleep can do a lot for mental focus and general good health.”

Dr. Varshavski, better known to his patients and social media followers as “Doctor Mike,” recently partnered with Cotton Incorporated to raise awareness about the benefits of cotton for sleep and personal health.

This year, back-to-school clothing shoppers plan to spend about $277 per person, according to the Monitor™ Survey. Performance is of key interest to parents, who want quality clothing that is durable. Nearly two-thirds of back-to-school clothing shoppers say they would be willing to pay more for their child/children’s clothing offering:

shrink resistance (72%);

stain resistance (70%);

fade resistance (68%);

odor resistance (64%); and

durability enhancement (64%) performance technologies, compared to clothing without those features.

Source: Cotton Incorporated