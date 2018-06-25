Xeros® Cleaning Technologies Is Now Hydrofinity™

SHEFFIELD, England — June 25, 2018 — Xeros® Cleaning Technologies, the developer of water-saving commercial laundry solutions for hotels and commercial laundries, today announced it is changing its name to Hydrofinity™ from July 10. The company expects the name change to be implemented in all the countries where it is active by August 2018, and is previewing its new brand identity at the Hotel Show Africa in Johannesburg South Africa, 24-26 June.

“Our choice of new company name represents our key objective of helping to sustain the world’s water supplies for current and future generations. We must work to tackle global water crises now and can no longer take water for granted,” said Mike Ferrand, managing director, Hydrofinity.

“The name is new, but the value we bring remains the same. We are driven by the principle that water is essential and precious,” said Caroline Crossland, marketing director, Hydrofinity. “And by helping our customers reduce their environmental footprint while creating substantial cost efficiencies in their laundry operations, we begin to change the conversation in commercial laundry to a focus on water conversation and ongoing sustainability.”

Hydrofinity uses cutting-edge sustainable cleaning and fabric care technologies provided by Xeros Technology Group. Compared to traditional machines, the near-waterless Hydrofinity wash process replaces up to 85 percent of water with XOrbs™. These unique spheres employ a gentle yet effective mechanical wash action on linens, ensuring powerful stain removal results for a visibly superior clean. XOrbs can even wash in ambient temperature water, eliminating the need to heat water, creating additional energy savings and keeping linens looking newer for longer. XOrbs last for up to a thousand washes before needing to be replaced, and are collected by the company to be recycled.

Sustainability is now an integral component of hospitality business strategies. Increased water rates, greater environmental awareness among travelers, and a continued focus on cost and operational efficiencies have hotels looking at all aspects of their operations, including laundry. Hoteliers investing in emerging conservation technologies are reaping cost and operational benefits while lowering their environmental footprint and meeting sustainability targets.

Posted June 25, 2018

Source: Hydrofinity