Online Visitor Registration For ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018 Opens

SHANGHAI — June 27, 2018 — The sixth combined ITMA ASIA + CITME exhibition is gearing up for another huge showcase in Shanghai, China. It is expected to attract a trade visitorship of around 100,000 from around the world.

“We are looking forward to welcoming large numbers of visitors from both inside and outside of China to the combined show, and we would like to encourage our visitors to plan their trip early and purchase their badge online now to beat the onsite queues. Registering ahead of time on the show website provides visitors with useful information for preparing their trip and finding out the details on the exhibitors,” said Mr Fritz P. Mayer, president of CEMATEX.

Special rates are available to visitors who purchase their badge online at www.itmaasia.com and www.citme.com.cn from now until 30 September 2018. The early bird badge rates are RMB 60 for a five-day badge and RMB 30 for a one-day badge. The standard badge rates cost RMB 100 for a five-day badge and RMB 50 for a one-day badge.

For added convenience, visitors may print their badges after successful registration. This time-saving feature further helps visitors to avoid possible long onsite queues during the show.

As most foreign nationals will need a visa to enter China, visitors are also encouraged to submit their visa application early to avoid possible disruption to their trip.

Additional space booked to meet demand

Due to an overwhelming response, the joint owners of the ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018 exhibition have now booked additional space at the North Hall (NH) at National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC).

With the additional space, the sector allocation plan has been revised to accommodate more exhibitors.

Said Mr Wang Shutian, president of China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), “The strong demand for space attests to the effectiveness and popularity of the combined show. We had a long waiting list for space by the deadline for applications. Therefore, we made the decision to book the additional space available in the venue.”

Held from 15 to 19 October 2018, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018 is owned by CEMATEX and its Chinese partners – the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC). It is organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd and co-organised by ITMA Services. The Japan Textile Machinery Association (JTMA) is a special partner of the show.

The exhibition is expected to feature some 1,700 local and international textile machinery makers from 28 economies who will showcase the latest machinery, as well as products that boost automation and energy-saving features.

Posted June 27, 2018

Source: CEMATEX