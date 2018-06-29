New Motion Industries Distribution Center Open For Business Near Seattle

BIRMINGHAM, AL — June 29, 2018 — Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, has opened the doors for business at its new distribution center (DC) at 4401 D Street NW, Suite A, in Auburn, WA. The facility is managed by Ryan Mort.

The DC’s strategically chosen location features easy connections to Interstates 5, 405, and 90. It is also conveniently situated only 15 minutes from Sea-Tac International Airport. Covering just over 62,000 square feet, the DC stocks and ships a broad range of industrial parts and supplies including bearings, power transmission products, fluid power components, electrical parts, safety supplies, and more. The new distribution center serves 24 area Motion Industries branch locations daily, as well as the entire Motion Industries North American footprint (550+ locations) as needed.

Joe Limbaugh, Motion Industries VP of Operations/Distribution/Properties said, “This is something that our customers have asked for so we’re happy and excited that we’re able to fulfill their request.” Mr. Limbaugh also stated that additional enhancements will come down the road, and looks forward to fulfilling plans for growth.

Motion Industries President & CEO, Tim Breen, said, “Opening the new DC’s doors also means opportunity for our customers in the region to receive their orders even quicker. We’re looking forward to delivering a positive business impact on industry in the Pacific Northwest.”

The new facility complements Motion’s primary North American distribution centers in Birmingham, AL; Tracy, CA; Chicago, IL; Baltimore, MD; Dallas, TX; Edmonton, AB; and Lachine, QC.

Source: Motion Industries