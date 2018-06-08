MechoSystems Chelsea 0250 Series Achieves Silver Level Material Health Certificate

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — June 7, 2018 — MechoSystems announced today that its Chelsea 0250 Series has achieved a Silver Level Material Health Certificate from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute based on a rigorous examination of the shadecloths materials against the material health requirements of the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Product Standard.

Cradle to Cradle® Certified is an independent, third-party verified certification program that certifies products designed to protect human and environmental health. Certified products are evaluated in five categories: material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship, and social fairness.

Given greater prioritization of material health, the Institute created the Material Health Certificate. Using the same assessment methodology as the material health category of the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Product Standard, products can achieve a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Level Material Health Certificate.

A Silver Level Material Health Certificate is awarded to products that are Cradle to Cradle® Banned List compliant, have a developed material health optimization strategy, and do not contain chemicals classified as carcinogens, mutagens, or reproductive toxicants.

MechoSystems Chelsea 0250 Series is the first blackout shadecloth to achieve a Material Health Certificate at any assessment level and the second window shade material to obtain a Cradle to Cradle Material Health score beyond Bronze.

Additionally, by receiving a Silver Level Material Health Certificate, MechoSystems Chelsea 0250 Series can contribute to the achievement of LEED v4 credit for Option 2 Material Ingredient Optimization in MR Building Product Disclosure and Optimization.

The Chelsea 0250 Series is a blackout shadecloth combining a polyester front and foam backing to form an opaque fabric. With 6 interior color options the fabric offers flexible options for interior finish combinations. The outward-facing graphite color is specially designed to complement exterior facades and architectural styles.

MechoSystems has been in the forefront of sustainable building practices since 1969. The company collaborates with architects, designers, and others in the design-build sector to design and manufacture products essential for providing the most comfortable, sustainable, energy-efficient buildings possible.

Posted June 8, 2018

Source: MechoSystems