Hildebran, N.C.-based Marves Industries Inc. — a nonwovens manufacturer that supplies Tier 1 automotive companies as well as furniture, bedding, green roofing and thermal insulation products — was awarded the Minority Business Enterprise Certification by the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council. The company also reports it is ISO 9001 certified.

Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens, Gray Court, S.C., reports it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification.

Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken & Company’s Specialty Interiors business has joined the Sustainable Furnishings Council as a qualifying member pending successful application for higher-level recognition. The business also recently was honored by Unifi Inc. as a REPREVE® Champion of Sustainability, an award that recognizes Unifi’s brand partners that share in its commitment to sustainability.

The Rockline Industries campus in Springdale, Ark., was recognized by the Arkansas Department of Labor with an award for exceptional safety after achieving 9 million safe work hours without a lost time accident.

England-based MagnaColours recently relaunched its website, magnacolours.com. The new site features a dedicated landing page for browsing the catalog, as well as high quality print and ink images.

W. Conshohocken, Pa.-based ASTM International has issued a new standard, D8173, to support geosynthetic cementitious composite mats (GCCM). The standard identifies layout, installation and hydration procedures for GCCMs, which can be used to control erosion, protect slopes and berms, and line ditches and culverts.

LYCRA®, invented by DuPont chemist Dr. Joseph C. Shivers, is 60 years old. Shivers recently was posthumously inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame at a gala held in Washington; and INVISTA, the Lycra brand’s owner, marked the milestone with a donation to the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

May/June 2018