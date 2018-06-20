drupa Prize 2018 Awarded To Dr. Lisa Handel

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — June 20, 2018 — For her doctoral thesis on “Machine Stories and Process Worlds. OntoMedia Interference Patterns between Techno Sciences and Process Philosophies”, Dr. Lisa Handel was awarded the drupa Prize 2018. In her doctoral thesis, written at the Philosophical Faculty of the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf (Germany), the cultural and media scientist stimulates a new way of thinking, especially in view of the increasing computerization and digitization of all areas of life.

The Euro 6,000 prize was presented by Claus Bolza-Schünemann (Chairman of the Board at Koenig & Bauer AG and Chairman of the drupa committee), Hans Werner Reinhard (Management Board of Messe Düsseldorf), Prof. Dr. Andrea von Hülsen-Esch (Vice-Rector for International Affairs at Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf), Prof. Dr. Ulrich Rosar (Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy at Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf) and Prof. Dr. Reinhold Görling (Cultural and Media Science Institute, Faculty of Philosophy at Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf).

According to experts, Dr. Handel’s doctoral thesis is an “extraordinarily complex and innovative study in which current developments in the omnipresence of computerization are discussed from a media-philosophical perspective. She picks up on the process philosophy insights and assumptions of renowned and important philosophers such as Henri Bergson, Alfred North Whitehead and Gilles Deleuze and links them with the theories and practices of techno sciences including digital science and quantum physics.” Prof Dr. Ulrich Rosar added: “With her doctoral thesis the prize winner has not only made an impressive contribution to linking ‘science and humanities’ but at the same time provides significant figures of thought to understand the urgent problem of ecology as a relationship of relations more comprehensively.”

“In her excellent dissertation Lisa Handel shows that changes do not simply take place in the sense of “one day like this, the next like that” but constantly take the shape of processes in all areas of life,” explained Claus Bolza-Schünemann. “The materials and techniques used are not only means to an end, but always have a direct influence on events. On the other hand, Lisa Handel emphasizes in her work that humans are not passive observers of the processes, but we actively shape them through our actions”. From this perspective, current events such as refugee and financial crises, real estate bubbles, environmental disasters and climate change are – according to Lisa Handel – interim results of processes we have considerably influenced rather than suddenly occurring events.

