Automation Systems Producer Koops, Inc. Expanding Greenville County S.C. Manufacturing Operations 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — May 30, 2018 — Koops, Inc., a manufacturer of automation systems, is growing its existing Greenville County production operations. The company’s $2.2 million investment is projected to create 20 new jobs over the next five years.

Koops, Inc. is a full-service systems integrator that provides turnkey solutions from project conception to completion. The company features a variety of in-house services, including 3D mechanical design, controls design, project management, machining, fabrication and production line integration, among others.

To prepare for an increasing demand for automation systems, Koops, Inc. will be moving into a larger building located at 25 Brookfield Oaks, Suite H in Mauldin, S.C. The move will allow the company to update its office space, add conference rooms, install a new crane and more. The project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are so excited to move into the new facility. This state-of-the-art building will help us better serve our customers’ needs and will allow us to increase our automation output. Greenville County has proved to be a lively, growing and business-friendly industrial environment that is suitable as a home for Koops, Inc.’s growth into the future.” –Koops, Inc. CEO Paul Brinks

“South Carolina’s workforce continues to demonstrate an unmatched excellence, especially in our growing manufacturing sector. I congratulate the innovative Koops, Inc. on their latest expansion in Greenville County and wish them years of continued success.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Koops, Inc. has had a presence in the Upstate for a number of years, and it’s great they view South Carolina as ‘Just right’for their business. Today’s announcement is a sign that our strength in the manufacturing industry only continues to grow.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“County council appreciates Koops, Inc.’s decision to expand its manufacturing operations in Greenville County. Koops, Inc. has found that its success here is derived from both its dedicated employee team and the strength of Greenville County’s supportive business climate. Koops, Inc. is respected in its field of advanced manufacturing, and the company is an excellent corporate citizen.” –Greenville County Council Chairman H.G. “Butch” Kirven Jr.

“The City of Mauldin is pleased to welcome Koops, Inc., a manufacturer of automation systems, to our community. The addition of 20 new jobs and its $2.2 million expansion are a welcome investment in the city. Investments like these make our community and Greenville a great place to call home.” –Mayor of Mauldin Dennis Raines

Posted June 6, 2018

Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina