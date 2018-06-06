Armstrong World Industries Acquires Plasterform, Inc.

LANCASTER, Pa. — May 31, 2018 — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. today announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Plasterform, Inc., a 31-year manufacturer of ultra-expressive, durable, custom architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, with annual revenues of roughly $10 million. Plasterform products are made of glass-reinforced gypsum, concrete and polyester resin, and will continue to be sold in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America, now as part of the Armstrong Architectural Specialties custom portfolio. The acquisition enhances AWI’s interior accent capabilities, and further supports the company’s growth strategy of selling into more spaces and selling more into every space.

AWI CEO Vic Grizzle said, “With the unique product and service capabilities of Plasterform, we expand and enrich what is already the broadest portfolio of standard and custom specialty ceilings and walls on the market today. We are excited to welcome Plasterform’s employees, sales team, customers, and business partners to the Armstrong family.”

Armstrong expects to serve existing and future Plasterform customers out of its Mississauga manufacturing facility, as well as through its current distribution channels. Armstrong funded the acquisition with available cash. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Source: Armstrong World Industries, Inc.