The Perfect Fit At Techtextil North America  Covestro Materials Provide The Right Look And Feel For Textiles

PITTSBURGH — May 17, 2018 — From wound dressings and wallpaper to apparel and shoes, textiles can be found in widely diverse markets. While the applications are varied, they have something in common: Textile manufacturers and designers are looking for sustainable materials and technology that provide the right look, feel and performance attributes. With a wide range of raw materials and products, including various polyurethane technologies and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films and fiber, Covestro has the right solution for a variety of textile applications.

At Techtextil North America, May 22-24 in Atlanta, Covestro will showcase its products and expertise across all parts of the textile industry. Here’s a sneak peek at the different materials Covestro will display at its booth (#2023).

New TPU Fiber for fabrics

Covestro will showcase its new TPU Fiber, which is made with Desmopan® TPU and a polyamide. This material features superior properties when compared to traditional polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fiber, such as enhanced abrasion resistance and heat pressing at lower temperatures. It can be used in footwear, functional textiles, sport accessories and casual wear. TPU Fiber also provides several advantages to finished products, including:

3D heat press embroidery

Abrasion resistance

Tear resistance

Good haptic properties

High-performance polyurethanes for textiles

Covestro will highlight INSQIN®, its high-tech waterborne polyurethane technology for textiles. This solvent-free technology uses a more sustainable manufacturing process to reduce pollution and the amount of water and energy needed. With INSQIN®, apparel and footwear applications benefit from enhanced design, comfort, performance, durability and breathability.

The company also offers several grades of Impranil® high-solid polyurethane dispersions for the formulation of textile coatings, including Impranil® DLU, Impranil® DL 1380, Impranil® DL 1554 and Impranil® DL 1537. With outstanding adhesion, flexibility, and chemical and hydrolysis resistance, these products help create stable, open cell foam structures as films.

Sustainable raw materials for medical applications

Under the Baymedix® portfolio, Covestro offers raw materials for sustainable, waterborne textile coatings that can be used in medical applications such as surgical wear, hospital bed linens and medical furniture. Textile coatings made from Baymedix® waterborne raw materials boast a variety of features, including:

Resistance against disinfectants and bodily fluids

Water resistance

Chemical stability

“Soft touch” feel

Excellent mechanical properties

Versatile films for functionality and comfort

Platilon® and Dureflex® TPU films from Covestro offer a variety of benefits to apparel and textile applications. When laminated to fabrics, these films provide excellent water resistance, low noise and breathability. They can also be used to seal textile seams—keeping jackets or trousers watertight. Additionally, Platilon® and Dureflex® films are used as an adhesive layer to bond various substrates, such as textile wallpapers, insulation materials or complex composite automotive components. Lastly, Platilon® can be used as multilayer TPU films for opaque blinds, curtains and projection screens. Laminating these black-out films to textiles in a one-step process is both cost- and energy-efficient.

Techtextil North America attendees are welcome to visit Covestro at booth #2023 to learn more about its materials offering for the textiles industry.

Posted May 17, 2018

Source: Covestro LLC