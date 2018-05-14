Textile Machinery: Orders At A Standstill In Early 2018

MILAN — May 2018 — The order index for textile machinery elaborated by ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, for the period from January to March 2018 dropped 12% compared to the same period for 2017. The value of the index came in at 104.8 points (basis: 2015=100).

This decline mainly affected orders for the domestic market. Indeed, in Italy the index came in at an absolute value of 94.1 points, that is, 22% less than the first quarter for 2017. In foreign markets, the drop was more contained (-9%) and the absolute value of the index registered 107.2 points.

ACIMIT President Alessandro Zucchi does not appear to be too worried by these results for the first three months of the year: “In Italy, we had a rebound effect following the heavy investments made during 2017. The first three months of this year were characterized by a physiological slowdown that doesn’t concern our manufacturers who are used to processing an order portfolio of over four months.” Even abroad, the situation is still considered positive. “Last year, orders were satisfactory abroad as well,” continues ACIMIT’s President. “For 2018, conditions remain for consolidating the growth trend, as evidenced by the good results obtained at recent trade fairs held in different Countries, at which many of our manufacturers participated.”

Source: ACIMIT