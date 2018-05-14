Stäubli Succesful At ITM Turkey

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — May 2018 — The ITM trade fair for textile technology closed its doors 2018 after four days profiting from an important visitor density. Stäubli with its welcoming booth could attract many interested public, hold intensive and constructive talks and transform many visits into real business opportunities. Thus with industrials from Turkey, but as well from Eastern and Middle-east countries, though for the complete range of systems and solutions that Stäubli offers to the weaving and knitting industry.

“We were glad to see this overwhelming interest in our solutions for the weaving and knitting industry. Our reliably and precisely running high-speed shedding solutions such as cam motions, dobbies, and Jacquard machines, convinced many weaving industrials. The renowned SX and LX electronic Jacquard machines could be seen on our booth, but were presented in addition on the two complete Jacquard installations visible on this years’ ITM fairground. This underlines the positive regard from the whole weaving industry towards us. Stäubli is renowned as a leading supplier for state-of-the-art-technology that meets the customers’ needs, and brings further benefits to the weavers in terms of reliability, long service life, and versatility in application.” says Mr Legler, sales and marketing manager.

At the booth Stäubli showed for the first time in Turkey, the automatic drawing in machine SAFIR S40, featuring a mobile drawing in machine and stationary drawing in station. This installation offers multiple layout possibilities and with its little space requirements fits into every mill. Out of the versatile SAFIR Series that offers solutions for any application, the SAFIR S40 model is dedicated to mills processing cotton warps. So this exhibit was perfectly in line with one of the most visible trends at ITM: denim. Especially in the Turkish weaving industry denim fabric is again in the focus.

Even if ITM 2018 was followed by Domotex in Gaziantep, many carpet weavers came to discover latest carpet samples woven on ALPHA carpet systems. The exhibits showed Stäubli binding technology know-how through their unique patterns, perfect surfaces and sharp designs without mixed contours, thus from low to very high densities depending on the application. These properties are part of the perfect pre-arrangement for any kind of carpet project, if rug or wall to wall, for private households, public places such as sport stadiums or the transportation sector.

In the knitting sector, and more precisely in sock knitting, the countries’ industry underlined its worldwide leading position. And Stäubli supports this successful knitting industry with automation solutions, such as the D4S automatic toe sewing device, which increases the efficiency in the mill. This very successful device could be seen in at the Stäubli booth, but as well in many places in the knitting hall where operating sock knitting machines were already equipped with The Turkish textile industry has been facing heavy global competition; but with this years’ ITM edition the country has clearly shown that it remains an important textile manufacturer.

Posted May 14, 2017

Source: Stäubli