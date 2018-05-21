Standard Textile Launches Made In USA Hotel Terry And Sheeting Collection

CINCINNATI, OH — May 21, 2018 — Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in the hospitality and healthcare textiles industries, today announced the launch of its Made in USA collection of terry and sheeting products engineered for hotels and hospitality properties. As a pioneer of the American textile industry, Standard Textile’s new collection supports American innovation, domestic growth and smaller carbon footprints.

In 2014, Standard Textile had a vision to create a model for textile manufacturing in the United States. The company launched its Manufacturing 4.0 initiative in 2015 and invested more than $65 million dollars in its facilities in Thomaston, Georgia and Union, South Carolina to bring new life—through advanced manufacturing—to American textile production. Smart technologies, including state-of-the-art machinery, automation, robotics, vision control systems, advanced analytics and the Internet of Things have been implemented to readily control every level of the company’s supply chain.

“Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of what textile manufacturing in the United States can achieve, combining real-time data exchange with advanced automation, robotics and vision controls,” said Gary Heiman, President and CEO of Standard Textile. Today, the company is realizing results beyond initial expectations and vision. “Our smart manufacturing investments have allowed us to optimize every level of our manufacturing and logistics process, and to keep production closely connected to our research and development.”

As a company with deep roots in this country, Standard Textile is now offering hoteliers a new American-made terry and sheeting collection that enhances the guest experience while lowering operational costs, and stimulating domestic job and economic growth.

With the new Made in USA products, hoteliers receive unsurpassed durability, superior cost management and a luxuriously soft hand that guests will appreciate—all backed by patented technologies. These products also help move hoteliers forward on the path to sustainable solutions through Real Green™, an innovative processing, production and performance system developed by Standard Textile.

ForeverSoft™ towels feature an ultra-soft pile yarn specifically engineered to be softer than traditional 100% cotton towels, 100% of the time. Not only are the towels softer, but they also dry faster, allowing for energy and cost savings during the laundering process.

An advanced weaving technology also helps reduce laundering costs for the new Transitions™ terry by imperceptibly controlling the distribution of pile height. The result? A high-quality towel with the highest pile in the centermost parts of the towel to provide an exceptional guest experience at a lower overall product weight.

After a long day of travel, business meetings or exploring the sights, hotel guests want a good night’s sleep on a great set of sheets. Standard Textile’s new, uncommonly smooth UltraTwill™ sheets and pillowcases make this product line an ideal bedding solution for hotel guests and hoteliers alike.

“Since 1940, Standard Textile has been developing innovations to help our customers succeed,” said Richard Stewart, Corporate VP/Product Development & Sustainability at Standard Textile. “Hotel linens elevate the guest experience and with the launch of these three new products, our customers receive linens that not only make their guests happy, but also make sense operationally and from a sustainability standpoint.”

All three products feature a number of patented technologies developed by Standard Textile, including its signature Centium Core Technology®, a unique weaving process that dramatically improves tensile strength, extends service life and enhances performance. With Standard Textile’s Room Ready for You® laundered with Tide® program, hoteliers receive the sheets and towels clean, fresh and ready to use out of the box, saving time, labor and up-front processing costs. The OneSTEP® program and patented EZ ID® color-coding system provides easy size identification for housekeeping staff.

Posted May 21, 2018

Source: Standard Textile