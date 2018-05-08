Sales Success For Benninger: 1,000 Automation Solution Of Benninger Automation Has Been Installed At Getzner Textil AG

UZWIL, Switzerland — May 3, 2018 — The traditional textile company Getzner Textil AG in Bludenz, Austria is known worldwide for its high-quality fabrics for a wide variety of applications. In the sustainable production of textiles, Getzner has for many years relied on the innovative process and system solutions of the Benninger Group with its headquarter in Uzwil, Switzerland.

As part of the current project of the two longstanding partner companies, the Benninger-Pad-Dry Hotflue was equipped with the 1,000 automation solution from Benninger Automation GmbH, Zell, Germany.

This milestone was taken by Beat Meienberger, CEO of Benninger AG, as an opportunity to thank Getzner for the long-standing, good business relationship and to hand over a voucher for spare parts worth EUR 10’000 to the management of Getzner Textil AG.

Benninger is looking forward to many more years of good partnership and interesting, new projects with Getzner Textil AG.

Posted May 8, 2018

