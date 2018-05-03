Numerous New And Innovative Products From Texo Trade Services (TTS) at FESPA

WADDINXVEEN, the Netherlands — May 3, 2018 — In a constantly changing international market, innovation is the key. Texo Trade Services (TTS) not only brings what is needed now, but also what will become necessary tomorrow. Once again this year, the expert in transfer print media and printable textiles will be showing which products fit the bill at the FESPA trade fair in Berlin from 15 to 18 May 2018.

Display Stretch 240: ultra soft, 100% crease-free and with minimum transparency

This new, very densely knitted display textile of 240 gsm with 5% stretch is the new solution par excellence for pop-up (spider) walls and textile tensioning frames; the material can be hung on the frame straight from the box. It is also ideal for premium displays where the frame’s cross-brace must not be visible through the cloth. This is frequently a problem with normal display cloth; it is too stiff and has too little stretch capacity to allow creases to fall out and many white creases will stay visible. Furthermore, normal display cloth is just a little too translucent, and you can see the eventual aluminium reinforcement bars through the cloth. Display Stretch 240 is 100% crease-resistant. It is very densely woven with a fine yarn (83 Dtex), making it virtually opaque. Another result of using the fine yarn is that the colours are much more intense, and other textiles cannot compete with this eyecatcher. TTS is introducing this splendid new display textile at a very competitive price.

Lightbox Venus and Polaris: the top textiles in visual communication

Polaris is a woven textile with a flexible and highly crease-resistant PU coating. Using sublimation, one can transfer directly on the textile side and, using UV/Solvent/Latex (certified for latex), on the coated side for extremely intense colours. This marvellous product is available in widths of 252, 320 and 505 cm for the same (competitive) price. Because TTS’s customers were so impressed by Venus, TTS decided to further develop it and create a separate version for UV inks and sublimation transfer. This new version is called Polaris and is available in 320 and 505 cm widths. It does not have a direct disperse finish on the polyester side, only a coating on the UV print side. This makes it less prone to stress whitening. Polaris is a TTS exclusive product.

Sublimation paper for the industrial fashion and interior design branch

A special product which TTS offers to manufacturers in the industrial fashion and interior design branch is 45 g/m2 sublimation transfer paper. This paper is fully coated and gives an optimal transfer yield. It is excellently suited to large volumes: the product is available in roll widths of 162 and 320 cm, in rolls of 500, 2,500 or 9,000 linear metres. Especially for the fashion market which, using digital printing, has to compete on price with traditional printing, TTS’s range includes a lightly coated sublimation transfer paper of 55 g/m2. This is a transfer paper of good, stable quality that was developed by TTS itself. Uniquely, TTS has the facilities to convert this paper into any desired roll length.

Protective paper for every imaginable calender

TTS is the specialist and biggest manufacturer in Europe of protective paper, suitable for any calender. A new feature is the 32 gram protective paper (PPX) with a silicone release coating on both sides. With an extremely low air porosity, it offers your calender belt 100% protection. At the same time, it prevents coated textiles from adhering to the paper. Available in rolls of 320 cm and 160 cm. Visitors to FESPA can see (and touch) the sublimation and protective paper for themselves at the stands of TTS and Monti Antonio.

Visit TTS at FESPA

TTS wants to be the first to offer groundbreaking, innovative and cost-cutting technologies. And you can be the first to find out about them. At FESPA, experts from TTS will be happy to discuss them with you at their stand: number B30 in Hall 2.1.

