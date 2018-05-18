Motion Industries Acquires California MRO Distributor Power Industries, Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, AL — May 18, 2018 — Motion Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Power Industries, Inc., also known as Santa Rosa MRO, LLC, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. Execution of the transaction occurred on May 1, 2018.

Founded in 1951, Power Industries specializes in distributing MRO parts including bearings, power transmission, fluid power, and hose and fittings. The company’s factory specialists assist customers with cost savings and productivity in their applications. Industries served include wineries, food and beverage, water treatment, forest products, construction, and manufacturing.

The addition of Power Industries, which shares its locations with two NAPA AUTO PARTS stores in Santa Rosa and Napa, expands Motion Industries’ footprint and customer service capabilities in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“The industry and product knowledge of Power Industries employees will be a big plus for our business, particularly in Northern California,” said Tim Breen, Motion Industries’ President and CEO. “We welcome them to the Motion family, and look forward to achieving great things together.”

The agreement marks Motion Industries’ second acquisition of a California company in the last year. Numatic Engineering (Los Angeles) joined the Motion Industries team in August 2017.

