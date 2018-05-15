Monna Lisa Evo Tre 16 On Display At FESPA 2018

MILAN— May 15, 2018 — Epson and its subsidiaries For.Tex. and Fratelli Robustelli, are displaying the new Monna Lisa Evo Tre 16 at FESPA 2018, the largest global exhibition for large format printing. It is a further expansion of the successful Monna Lisa range. This digital printer was designed by the engineering company F.lli Robustelli and boasts the latest innovative and exclusive proprietary printing technology, Epson PrecisionCore which is considered the standard for high-quality digital printing in the industrial textile sector.

The new Monna Lisa Evo Tre on-show has 16 heads, with eight colours and the ability to use acid, reactive, disperse and pigment inks. It is extremely versatile and can adapt to a continually evolving market such as textiles. Monna Lisa Evo Tre 16 is available in three different print heights (180-220-320 cm) and meets the needs of a market which requires high print quality but not high productivity – instead, it focuses on products of excellence. At Fespa 2018, Monna Lisa Evo Tre 16 will be demonstrating pigment printing, an application which is strongly growing. This is due to its economic and environmentally friendly benefits, since it does not require steaming and washing as post-treatment phases.

Within the large format digital printing market, textiles have seen the greatest growth margins[1]. According to a recent MarketsandMarkets study, the digital textile printing market will increase from $1.76 billion, in 2018, to $3.21 billion in 2023. Among the reasons for its success is the ever-increasing quality achieved thanks to new techniques and materials, the convenience of digital production for small samples and the growing demand for solutions with less environmental impact.

One of the objectives of the three companies has been an attention to quality and reliability combined with environmental sustainability. This commitment became tangible after the launch of the first Monna Lisa in 2003 and continued over time with the different versions unveiled over the years.

A Digital printing and sustainability case study published in 2017 showed that digital technology results in a lower carbon footprint than traditional printing. A rotary system produces 139.56 kg of CO2eq while a digital system produces 85.66 kg CO2eq thus limiting the contribution to global warming. There is a reduction in water consumption (approximately -27%), and this has two important environmental effects: reduction of waste water volumes for purification and reduction of energy needed to heat processing water, with a further lowering of the carbon footprint of the printer’s working life.

Thanks to the optimised updating and maintenance protocols developed by F.lli Robustelli’s engineering team, the non-replacement of the Monna Lisa structural parts results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions compared to an alternative and more invasive revamping cycle. This reduction can be qualified as an indirect environmental benefit.

Posted May 15, 2017

Source: Epson Italia s.p.a.