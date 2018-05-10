Manufacturing Excellence Awards Announced For This Year’s Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo

ATLANTA  — May 10, 2018 — A who’s who of the furniture-manufacturing world will be among the honorees for the first-ever Manufacturing Excellence Awards being presented at this year’s Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo.

Winners in six categories have just been announced for the Expo, being held July 18-19 in Greenville, SC. The awards honor manufacturers who are leaders in specific areas of the furniture industry.

The awards presentation will take place the show’s opening day, July 18th at 3:30pm on the show floor at the TD Convention Center with a cocktail reception immediately following.

The Expo features a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing the latest in manufacturing equipment, systems, software and technology specifically developed for the furniture and home furnishings industry.

The honorees are:

Manufacturing & Supply Chain Innovation Award:

Awarded to furniture manufacturing companies that have demonstrated consistent innovation in manufacturing process, commitment to state of the art technology and enhancement of manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.

  • For Manufacturing Innovation: Ashley Furniture Industries
  • For Supply Chain Excellence: Bassett

Product Design & Innovation Award:

Awarded to a furniture manufacturer or importer who has demonstrated consistent innovative product design through the use of state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions and product development efforts.

  • For Upholstery & Motion: Southern Motion
  • For Case Goods: Hooker Furniture

Domestic Manufacturing Excellence Award:

Awarded to manufacturers who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to domestic manufacturing through investments in operational efficiency and continuous manufacturing improvement processes.

  • For Operational Excellence: Klaussner Home Furnishings
  • For Continuous Improvement: Jackson Furniture

Importer of the Year Award:

Awarded to a furniture importer in the U.S. who has committed to best-in-process logistics, transportation and manufacturing facilities domestically and internationally.

  • A.R.T. Furniture

Upholstery Supplier of the Year Award:

Awarded to a supplier that has created an innovative product that is moving the furniture upholstery category forward.

  • Glen Raven

HFMSE Plant Management Award:

Awarded to a manufacturer who has grown consistently over the past several years and is known for quickly integrating plants, operations, technology and employees to create better furniture efficiently and expediently.

  • United Furniture Industries

 

Posted May 10, 2018

Source: Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo (HFMSE)

SHARE