Manufacturing Excellence Awards Announced For This Year’s Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo

ATLANTA — May 10, 2018 — A who’s who of the furniture-manufacturing world will be among the honorees for the first-ever Manufacturing Excellence Awards being presented at this year’s Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo.
Winners in six categories have just been announced for the Expo, being held July 18-19 in Greenville, SC. The awards honor manufacturers who are leaders in specific areas of the furniture industry.
The awards presentation will take place the show’s opening day, July 18th at 3:30pm on the show floor at the TD Convention Center with a cocktail reception immediately following.
The Expo features a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing the latest in manufacturing equipment, systems, software and technology specifically developed for the furniture and home furnishings industry.
The honorees are:
Manufacturing & Supply Chain Innovation Award:
Awarded to furniture manufacturing companies that have demonstrated consistent innovation in manufacturing process, commitment to state of the art technology and enhancement of manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.
- For Manufacturing Innovation: Ashley Furniture Industries
- For Supply Chain Excellence: Bassett
Product Design & Innovation Award:
Awarded to a furniture manufacturer or importer who has demonstrated consistent innovative product design through the use of state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions and product development efforts.
- For Upholstery & Motion: Southern Motion
- For Case Goods: Hooker Furniture
Domestic Manufacturing Excellence Award:
Awarded to manufacturers who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to domestic manufacturing through investments in operational efficiency and continuous manufacturing improvement processes.
- For Operational Excellence: Klaussner Home Furnishings
- For Continuous Improvement: Jackson Furniture
Importer of the Year Award:
Awarded to a furniture importer in the U.S. who has committed to best-in-process logistics, transportation and manufacturing facilities domestically and internationally.
- A.R.T. Furniture
Upholstery Supplier of the Year Award:
Awarded to a supplier that has created an innovative product that is moving the furniture upholstery category forward.
- Glen Raven
HFMSE Plant Management Award:
Awarded to a manufacturer who has grown consistently over the past several years and is known for quickly integrating plants, operations, technology and employees to create better furniture efficiently and expediently.
- United Furniture Industries
Posted May 10, 2018
Source: Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo (HFMSE)