Manufacturing Excellence Awards Announced For This Year’s Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo

ATLANTA — May 10, 2018 — A who’s who of the furniture-manufacturing world will be among the honorees for the first-ever Manufacturing Excellence Awards being presented at this year’s Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo.

Winners in six categories have just been announced for the Expo, being held July 18-19 in Greenville, SC. The awards honor manufacturers who are leaders in specific areas of the furniture industry.

The awards presentation will take place the show’s opening day, July 18th at 3:30pm on the show floor at the TD Convention Center with a cocktail reception immediately following.

The Expo features a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing the latest in manufacturing equipment, systems, software and technology specifically developed for the furniture and home furnishings industry.

The honorees are:

Manufacturing & Supply Chain Innovation Award:

Awarded to furniture manufacturing companies that have demonstrated consistent innovation in manufacturing process, commitment to state of the art technology and enhancement of manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.

For Manufacturing Innovation: Ashley Furniture Industries

For Supply Chain Excellence: Bassett

Product Design & Innovation Award:

Awarded to a furniture manufacturer or importer who has demonstrated consistent innovative product design through the use of state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions and product development efforts.

For Upholstery & Motion: Southern Motion

For Case Goods: Hooker Furniture

Domestic Manufacturing Excellence Award:

Awarded to manufacturers who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to domestic manufacturing through investments in operational efficiency and continuous manufacturing improvement processes.

For Operational Excellence: Klaussner Home Furnishings

For Continuous Improvement: Jackson Furniture

Importer of the Year Award:

Awarded to a furniture importer in the U.S. who has committed to best-in-process logistics, transportation and manufacturing facilities domestically and internationally.

A.R.T. Furniture

Upholstery Supplier of the Year Award:

Awarded to a supplier that has created an innovative product that is moving the furniture upholstery category forward.

Glen Raven

HFMSE Plant Management Award:

Awarded to a manufacturer who has grown consistently over the past several years and is known for quickly integrating plants, operations, technology and employees to create better furniture efficiently and expediently.

United Furniture Industries

Posted May 10, 2018

Source: Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo (HFMSE)