MagnaColours® Looking Ahead To FESPA And Print Make Wear

BARNSLEY, England — May 3, 2018 — World leaders in water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® are pleased to announce that they will be attending FESPA Global Print Expo which will take place from 15th to 18th May 2018. The event brings together leading brands, printers and manufacturers from throughout the digital and screen-printing industry.

At the show, Magna will be taking part in the Print Make Wear fashion textile feature, with live screen-printing demonstrations using their water-based, environmentally sensitive inks throughout the week.

Print Make Wear will allow collaborators from all corners of the industry the chance to see a live production environment, demonstrating each step in the screen and digital textile production process, from design and printing through to finished garment and accessories.

During the screen-printing demonstrations, Magna will be showcasing their new MagnaPrint® EDGE ink, developed to enable the printing of multi-coloured designs on to light or dark coloured garments, whether wet or dry, without the need for numerous flash units in-between. A selection of Magna’s ever-expanding range of special effects inks will also be showcased on striking artwork by printmaker and designer Sanna Annuka, commissioned for the feature by FESPA.

Helen Parry, Managing Director at MagnaColours® said: “The FESPA Global Print Expo is an exciting event, and we were delighted to be approached by FESPA to showcase our water-based inks at the Print Make Wear feature. The cutting-edge technology in printing will be on display, including our high-performance, PVC and formaldehyde free inks, recognising the advances of water-based inks for screen-printing in recent years.”

MagnaColours® will also be continuing to promote their new Make the Switch programme, launched in 2018 and designed to help screen-printers to eliminate harmful, plastisol inks, and make the switch to using environmentally sensitive water-based products.

Posted May 3, 2018

Source: MagnaColours®