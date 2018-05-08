Kornit Digital Expands New HD Printing Technology To Its Storm Series

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel — May 8, 2018 — Kornit Digital has announced the introduction of the new Storm HD6 direct-to-garment printing system. The system will be unveiled at the Kornit stand A20 in 1.1 at FESPA Berlin with commercial availability expected for Q4 2018.

Following the highly successful launch of the Avalanche HD6, Kornit will implement the HD technology in the Storm platform as well, announcing the Storm HD6. Kornit’s HD print engine, combined with the NeoPigmentTM Rapid ink, leads to significant reductions in ink consumption and cost per print. The Storm HD6 will reduce both by approximately 30% compared to the Storm Hexa.

The new cost per print levels make the new HD systems an attractive choice for screen printers and digital printers for print runs between one and 500 copies. The new systems, now comprising the Avalanche HD6, Avalanche HDK and Storm HD6, are running with 4l bulk ink containers of Kornit’s NeoPigmentTM Rapid ink. This ink, which has been specifically developed for Kornit’s HD technology, offers an improved gamut for spot and brand color matching, increased opacity and saturation of the white ink, as well as improved hand feel — an important requirement by screen printers. The print quality and customer experience is further enhanced by ColorGATE’s Professional RIP solution, adding advanced color management and screening capabilities, improved white base creation and pre-defined color libraries for ultimate color matching.

Both the HD print engine and the NeoPigment Rapid ink are used in Kornit’s Vulcan system and have been field proven in a number of installations over the past few years.

Omer Kulka, Kornit Digital’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy, comments: “The retail meltdown in textile and fashion continues. Based on the early success of the Avalanche HD series, we are now expanding the cost-saving HD technology to the mid-range Storm platform, providing access to state-of-the art direct-to-garment technology also to businesses with smaller throughput requirements.”

Eyal Manzoor, Managing Director of Kornit Digital Europe, adds: “The Storm platform is the solution of choice for businesses that need a powerful yet flexible and scalable solution. The Storm’s business potential generated some impressive success stories and the print size makes a great fit for most screen printers. We look forward to presenting this technology highlight as a key element in our total FESPA offering.”

Kornit’s Storm platform represents the mid-productivity segment of Kornit’s industrial direct-to-garment printing product portfolio, which provides a rich choice of different systems for different application requirements. The Storm HD6 includes six color channels (CMYK, Red, Green) plus white, for a wider gamut and improved spot color matching. Users can easily reproduce the true colors of licensed sports teams and accurately match corporate logos.

The Storm HD6 is planned to be commercially available during the fourth quarter of 2018. It can be seen in live demonstrations at the Kornit Digital stand A20 in 1.1 at FESPA Berlin, taking place May 15-18.

Kornit’s state of the art NeoPigment™ meets the highest environmental regulations, including Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and GOTS V5 pre-approval. Suitable for printing on multiple fabric types, its versatility is unmatched. NeoPigment™ prints have an excellent hand feel, a wide gamut of bright and intense colors, as well as long-term durability and wash-fastness.

Posted May 8, 2018

Source: Kornit Digital