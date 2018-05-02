Kemper Corporation Locating New Operations In Union County 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — May 1, 2018 — Kemper Corporation, a manufacturer of cargo securement products, today announced it is locating production operations in Union County. The project is expected to bring $1.9 million of capital investment and lead to the creation of 28 new jobs.

Established in 1977, Kemper Corporation is a leading producer and supplier of cargo straps and securement products for a variety of applications.

Located at 100 Times Boulevard in Union, S.C., the company’s newly-renovated, 18,000-square-foot production facility is expected to come online in the third quarter of 2018. Hiring should begin early in that quarter, and interested applicants should contact HR@kemperstraps.comfor more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“Kemper Corporation is delighted to be relocating to a business-friendly environment where we feel our small business can have a positive impact on the community. We are appreciative of the efforts by all involved in this relocation.” –Kemper Corporation President Cathy Harter

“We’re proud to welcome Kemper Corporation to Union County and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in the Upstate. With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that Kemper Corporation will have all the tools necessary for success.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“In the last 20 years, South Carolina’s manufacturing sector has transformed from being concentrated on textiles to being a global leader in advanced manufacturing. Today’s announcement by Kemper Corporation builds on our state’s success and shows that South Carolina continues to be ‘Just right’for business.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are very excited about Kemper Corporation deciding to relocate their operation to Union County. This reinforces that Union County is a great place to own and operate a business.” –Union County Supervisor Frank Hart

“We’re pleased to join Union County in welcoming Kemper Corporation to the Upstate manufacturing community. We look forward to watching the company grow its business while providing career opportunities for Union County residents.” –Upstate S.C. Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

Posted May 2, 2018

Source: South Carolina Office Of The Governor