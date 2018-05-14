Hygienically Clean: TRSA Launches E-Learning Course

Alexandria, Va. — May 11, 2018 — TRSA will roll out a qualitative building block for members with the May 14 introduction of its new e-Learning course, Producing Hygienically Clean Textiles. Both current Hygienically Clean certified plants and those yet to be certified will benefit from employees who will demonstrate commitment to clearly understanding the basic requirements and Best Management Practices (BMPs) for processing hygienically clean textiles, and their roles in the hygienically clean process.

Providing the opportunity for employees to participate in e-Learning shows an investment to employees and customers alike:

Reflects positively on laundry management capabilities

Recognizes substantial effort

Builds public reputation and credibility

Employees in the following roles should make the Producing Hygienically Clean Textiles e-learning course a priority as it aids in their understanding of the processes, procedures and policies necessary to produce hygienically clean textiles, and how their job impacts cleanliness:

General, Plant, Production and Safety Managers

Route, Sales, Operations, Line and Customer Service personnel

Participants will gain practical, immediately applicable knowledge into the daily tasks required to ensure your plant is consistently producing high-quality hygienically clean linens and uniforms. Topics include:

OSHA Bloodborne Pathogen and Hazard Communication Compliance

HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points)

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Quality-Assurance (QA) Manual

Training

Transportation and more

Cost per participant is $95 for employees of TRSA member companies and $149 for nonmembers.

As linen, uniform and facility services customers demand increased professionalism, sustainability and cleanliness, it’s critical to demonstrate your company’s commitment to documenting and implementing BMPs that ensure your production processes and products are cost-effectively supplied, laundered and maintained while minimizing environmental impact, reducing waste and controlling infection.

Employees of member companies can easily access the e-learning course in TRSA’s On-Demand Learning Center. The course is interactive, self-paced and user-friendly and includes a table of contents and a resources section with helpful checklists and other documents. On average the course should take approximately 40 minutes to complete. Knowledge Check questions are included throughout, along with a 10-question assessment at the end of the course. A score of 80% or above on the final assessment is necessary to receive a satisfactory completion status. Employees successfully completing the program can print a personalized certificate of completion suitable for display.

Posted May 14, 2017

Source: TRSA