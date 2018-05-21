Emerald Kalama Chemical Announces Global Price Increases 

VANCOUVER, WA — May 21, 2018 — Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, announces global price increases for various K-FLEX® Plasticizers, Purox® Benzoates and Kalama® Benzoates and Benzaldehyde products. The increases are a result of a combination of factors including escalating raw material and transportation costs and changing supply/demand balances driven by plant slowdowns/shutdowns in China and India.

The price increases will be effective June 1, 2018 or as contracts allow for the following products:

K-FLEX® Plasticizers and Coalescents

Up to $150/mT or €150/mT, dependent on grade and region

Kalama® Sodium Benzoate, Purox® S Sodium Benzoate, Kalama® Potassium Benzoate, Purox B® Benzoic Acid, Kalama® Benzyl Alcohol, and Kalama® Benzaldehyde

Up to $120/mT or €120/mT, dependent on grade

Please contact your local account manager for further details.

Emerald Kalama Chemical is a leading global producer of benzoic acid, benzaldehyde and related chemistries, as well as a key producer of antioxidants and accelerators. Offerings include K-FLEX® low-VOC, non-phthalate plasticizers; Kalama® flavor and fragrance ingredients; Kalama® and Purox® benzoates, food-grade antimicrobials and intermediates; Good-Rite® antioxidants and stabilizers and Cure-Rite® accelerators—available globally. These products are manufactured at Emerald’s ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 9001:2008 certified facilities in Henry, Ill., Kalama, Wash., Rotterdam, Netherlands and Widnes, U.K.

Posted May 21, 2018

Source: Emerald Performance Materials