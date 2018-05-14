Clariant Presents New Additive Solutions For North America At NPE 2018

CHARLOTTE — May 14, 2018 — Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, introduced new additive solutions to North American manufacturers, to support greater innovation and sustainability in sectors such as automotive and packaging with their increasing interest in advanced plastics.

“Plastics are replacing traditional materials in many application areas because of their lighter weight and flexibility, and benefits in terms of energy savings and recycling. They also open up opportunities to embrace creativity and differentiation to engage consumers. We are delighted to extend our innovative additive solutions to North America to support plastics processors and product manufacturers with efficient sustainable ways to improve performance, safety and environmental-compatibility,” says Stephan Lynen, Head of Business Unit Additives at Clariant.

For North America’s steadily growing automobile market, Clariant offers several innovations to address the interest in more environmentally-friendly, fuel efficient and smart vehicles[1].

Making its NPE debut is AddWorks® ATR 146 is Clariant’s new low dosage, sulfur-free light and heat stabilizer solution for filled TPO compounds used in automotive interior applications. It offers outstanding light protection, exceptional heat stability, and reduced VOC/odor emissions in one single solution, fulfilling current OEM requirements and setting the benchmark for the next generation of automotive interiors.

Clariant is at the forefront of halogen-free fire protection that enhances safety and performance in electro-mobility and traditional vehicle applications. Awarded the Clariant EcoTain® label for its sustainability advantages, Exolit® OP 1400 provides high thermal stability and outstanding flame retardancy to polyamide parts including the charging infrastructure. Exolit OP 560 is a highly effective reactive solution confirmed as a preferable flame retardant for polyurethane (PU) foams by the US Environmental Protection Agency[2]. It can allow foams for seats, arm rests and head rests to meet stringent emission and migration requirements.

Presented in the region for the first time, Clariant’s new Licocare® RBW is a family of high-performing lubricants and dispersing agents based on crude rice bran wax. They offer automotive plastics parts better shaping flexibility, improved mechanical properties and enhanced surface finish at efficient dosage levels.

Additive innovations for plastic packaging were also in the NPE spotlight. AddWorks® LXR™ 568 is a high performance stabilizer that can significantly reduce resin discoloration during the injection molding process and also in finished articles. As a result, storage containers, lunchboxes and other rigid items, as well as flexible film packaging, can retain a purer transparent white. AddWorks LXR 568 is available in free-flowing pills and micro-pills which are easy and convenient to use.

In addition, to support smoother and more environmentally-compatible processing of polyolefins and PVC, especially for film applications, Clariant offers an FDA compliant, vegetable-based wax which may be used in several packaging applications for homogeneous colorant dispersion and better surfaces – Licolub® FA 1.

Posted May 14, 2017

Source: Clariant