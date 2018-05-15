BRÜCKNER Line For Market Leader In Flame Retardant Coating

LEONBERG, Germany — May 2018 — Flameproofings Ltd., UK are a market leader in the flame retardant coating of fabric for the upholstery and household textiles markets. The company is part of the John Holden group and a third generation family business, established over 50 years ago. They installed and commissioned recently a state of the art BRÜCKNER coating plant in its facility in Bolton, UK. The line was sold through the BRÜCKNER agent John Bradley in Macclesfield, UK.

BRÜCKNER worked extensively with the Flameproofings team to define requirements and customize the design of the machine to ensure that all expectations were met or exceeded in all regards. Essential requirements were best in class heat and temperature consistency across and throughout the dryer, non-stop batch changeover and exact application as well as control of the coating media according to the customer requirements. Besides the technical features Flameproofings had high expectations in reducing the energy consumption in support of its sustainability initiatives.

BRÜCKNER’s design team, in conjunction with Flameproofings Ltd., developed a sophisticated line entry concept with two driven unwind stands, followed by a tension controlled roller accumulator to avoid length tensions and providing improved dimensional stability. The coating line is equipped with a vertical pin chain system and has specially designed air plenums for homogenous air distribution to the coated fabric. The direct gas heating system, in combination with BRÜCKNER’s staggered chamber arrangement and patented split-flow air circulation design, provide best available temperature consistency across the length and the width of the stenter dryer.

Before the order had been finalized, BRÜCKNER proofed its competence with coating trials at their technological centre in the company’s headquarter in Leonberg, Germany. Regina Brückner, owner of the BRÜCKNER Group is satisfied: “We are very happy that the Technology Centre gives us the possibility to support our customers in the development of their products. Our technologists are assisting our customers at every time, giving them advice in trying out new products or new machine settings.”

Source: Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG