APJeT® To Showcase Planet-Friendly Atmospheric Dry Plasma Finishing Process At Techtextil NA 2018 In Atlanta 

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC — May 17, 2018 — APJeT® is hosting a booth at Techtextil North America 2018 to showcase its revolutionary Atmospheric Dry Plasma Process for applying durable finishes to multiple substrates.

The media and public are invited to visit APJeT® Booth 1710 to learn more. Techtextil North America takes place at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 22-24.

The APJeT® Dry Plasma Process uses atmospheric plasma to cure durable finishes to textiles and other substrates, including nonwovens and film, and has little-to-no effect on fabric hand or color. It also safely treats fabrics and other substrates made from heat-sensitive fibers and materials.

APJeT® moved into their corporate headquarters in Research Triangle Park, NC, USA in late 2015 allowing them to expand their product development and production scale capabilities. “Since that time, the response to the technology has been very enthusiastic,” said Martha A. Miller, Vice President of Business Development at APJeT®.

“We have seen a great deal of excitement about our durable, cost-effective, eco-friendly process, especially from industries struggling with water issues tied to traditional finishing processes.” This, she said, is because APJeT® offers a clear alternative that is both effective and sustainable.

Miller added, “With APJeT’s new RTP facility we have increased our production scale and development capabilities therefore increasing our ability to run customer development and production scale trials. This is important news for companies in a wide variety of industries looking for an effective alternative to water-based finishing.”

Planet friendly, APJeT’s patented dry plasma process removes water from the finishing process and significantly reduces the energy and chemicals needed to achieve a durable, high performance finish.

Martha A. Miller from APJeT® will be on hand at Techtextil for meetings.

Posted May 17, 2018

Source: APJeT®