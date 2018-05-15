ANDRITZ Successfully Starts Up A neXline Needlepunch Line Supplied To Autoneum, Mexico

GRAZ — May 15, 2018 — ANDRITZ has successfully started up a complete neXline needlepunch line for the production of needlepunched velour felts for the automotive market at Autoneum’s plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The line has a working width of 4.4 m and produces fabrics from 300 to 800 gsm for carpet systems, inner dashes, and floor insulators.

The scope of supply includes a Dynamic eXcelle Link card and a crosslapper in combination with ANDRITZ technology for drafting and needling. ANDRITZ also supplied the process control equipment as well as the unique, closed-loop ProDyn system, thus providing continuous web monitoring and optimization of the end product. With the inline, double-velouring needleloom, model SDV-2+2, and a maximum speed of 10 m/min, the production capacity of the ANDRITZ needlepunch line is in excess of 1,200 kg/hr.

This order once again demonstrates the strong and long-term partnership between ANDRITZ and Autoneum. Autoneum already operates several ANDRITZ lines in Bloomsburg, PA, and Jeffersonville, IN, both USA, as well as several lines in Europe and Asia.

Autoneum, with headquarters in Winterthur, Switzerland, is a globally leading supplier in acoustic and thermal management for vehicles. The company develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components and systems for interior floors and engine bays as well as the underbody. Customers include almost all automobile manufacturers in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Autoneum operates 55 production facilities and employs more than 12,000 people in 25 countries.

Posted May 15, 2017

Source: ANDRITZ