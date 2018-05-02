Added Features And Digital Machine Documentation — An Upgrade For The KARL MAYER Webshop Spare Parts

OBERTSHAUSEN , Germany— May 2, 2018 — Warp knitting companies are increasingly using the KARL MAYER WEBSHOP SPARE PARTS. The number of users is growing all the time, and online procurement is gaining momentum globally. The scope of this order platform is being extended by continuous innovation.

The most recent changes have been made under the slogan of “Expansion”, and relate to expanding the performance as well as the regional coverage of this facility.

A new feature is that the machine documentation is made available digitally in the KARL MAYER WEBSHOP SPARE PARTS when a new machine is bought.

More specifically, spares catalogues, electrical circuit diagrams and detailed operating and KAMCOS® control instructions are made available. Previously, these printed documents were included in the machine delivery specifications. Less paper now means greater transparency and lower administration costs for customers. The documents can be viewed or the instructions can be downloaded in the webshop quickly and easily by selecting “My machines”. The customer’s machines are displayed and the documents can be called up for the required warp knitting machine built from 2006 onwards. The spare parts catalogues on file are also used as the basis for the ordering process. They replace the old PDF lists and permit interactive selection. The amount of information relating to the spare parts available in the webshop has also been increased. This latest upgrade displays the net weight of the items in the shopping cart. If this is already full, the total weight of the order can be calculated to improve transportation planning. The actual delivery time is also displayed in the cart after the availability has been checked automatically. This guarantees instant ordering. Further upgrades, such as displaying the customs tariff numbers for the spare parts, will gradually be incorporated as well.

International rollout

Customers in the USA and Canada will soon be able to use the KARL MAYER WEBSHOP SPARE PARTS routinely. A national platform for the virtual purchase of spare parts is being installed at KARL MAYER North America. Employees of KARL MAYER in Greensboro will take over the administration of the webshop and handling of the spare parts business generated by the webshop. All the current spare parts for warp knitting and technical textiles machines will be available.

KARL MAYER (CHINA) already has its own ordering platform and NIPPON MAYER should get a version for the Japanese market within the next few months. The language options of the KARL MAYER WEBSHOP SPARE PARTS on the parent company’s website are also being extended, and Turkish and Italian translations are currently being prepared. The next stage is to further expand the number of spare parts listed.

Posted May 2, 2018

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH