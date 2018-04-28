TRSA President And CEO Joseph Ricci Appointed To The Virginia Tech Pamplin College Of Business Hospitalty And Tourism Management Advisory Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — April 27, 2018 — TRSA President and CEO Joseph Ricci has been appointed to the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business Hospitality and Tourism Management Advisory Board.

“It is an honor to serve on the HTM Advisory, especially at my alma mater,” said Ricci, “I hope my experience as an association executive and knowledge of linen, uniform and facility services in the hospitality sector will provide relevant information to the students and program.”

The HTM Department recently earned top national and international recognition, ranking as the #2 program in the United States and the #6 program in the world. Grounded in “The Business of Hospitality and Tourism,” HTM offers degrees at the undergraduate, graduate, and Ph.D. levels. With a field study requirement and a strong sense of community, HTM students are equipped with the skills they need for the industry. The program also holds one of the highest graduate placement rates on campus.

The HTM Advisory Board consists of senior industry executives from all over the U.S. The Board meets on campus twice a year and consults with administrators, faculty and students. Members provide advice to administrators about curriculum, share the latest trends with faculty and mentor students about career potential. The Advisory Board has several key functions:

Help develop and review departmental strategic plans and curricula

Serve as a sounding board to assist the Department Head with policy decisions

Assist in articulating departmental priorities and needs to the Pamplin College of Business

Assist in maximizing job placement opportunities and internships

Assist in the Department’s fund-raising and public relations efforts

TRSA is the global association for the linen, uniform and facility services industry. Ricci has served as President and CEO of TRSA for more than the last eight years.

Posted April 28, 2018

Source: TRSA