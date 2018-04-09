Pindler Launches Exclusive Printworks Collection 

MOORPARK, Calif. — April 9, 2018 — Pindler has announced the release of an exclusive print collection, Printworks, which encompasses seven patterns made of a palette of 12 fresh colors. The collection launched at the beginning of April.

The handcrafted collection, which is made in the United States, draws inspiration from botanical and sea life patterns and features harmonious designs that range from crisp, bold and structured to painterly and organic. The nature-inspired collection is brought to life through layered colors that add dimension and depth to the patterns, coupling bright and vibrant shades with more subdued ones.

Every design is created by hand starting with paper, pencils, paintbrushes and paints. Completed designs are then digitally printed on a cotton and linen blended ground, which provides consistency with the handmade colors.

“We’re pleased to share this incredible new print collection that our design team has worked so hard to create,” said Sarah Williamson, design manager of Pindler. “The artists, each with a unique hand and their own aesthetic, blended styles to create a collection of patterns that are fresh yet familiar. We are very excited to present this collection, with its beautiful selection of handcrafted artistry, to the design trade.”

Printworks is currently available at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and seven agent showroom locations across the country as well as three agent showrooms in Canada.

