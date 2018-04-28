Live Demonstrations Make Mouvent’s TX801 Digital Textile Printer Star Of This Year’s ITM

SOLOTHURN, Switzerland — April 27, 2018 — The TX801 – Mouvent’s ground-breaking new digital textile printer – was one of the star attractions at this year’s ITM, in Istanbul, Turkey. The TX801 is an 8-color multi-pass digital textile printer producing highest print quality on textiles with up to 2,000 DPI optical resolution at high printing speeds. With four live demonstrations a day, plus an international press conference, the Mouvent booth was a constant center of activity at the congress, as attendees gathered to witness the new technology in action.

“You can talk about new machines and innovative technology, but nothing beats seeing innovation for yourself in a live environment,” said Reto Simmen, Chief Business Officer at Mouvent. “The reaction from the attendees at ITM was phenomenal. For all of us who work at Mouvent, that reaction is incredibly rewarding. We know we have created something genuinely pioneering, which gives the market what it needs most – a highly compact and simple yet reliable industrial digital printer, which can print on a multitude of substrates at a competitive cost.”

The ITM – the International Textile, Yarn, Knitting, Weaving, Dyeing, Printing, Finishing and Hosiery Machineries, Sub-Industries and Chemicals Exhibition – featured 1,000 textile technology producing companies in Istanbul from 14-17 April 2018.

“The ITM is one of the largest and most important textiles technology exhibitions in the world,” said Ghislain Segard, Marketing & Sales Manager, Textile Machines at Mouvent. “It has been a privilege to be able to demonstrate the TX801 here in Istanbul, and to speak to some of the leading figures in the textile printing industry. We are delighted that Mouvent has been

established as a major player in this area in such a short space of time.”

The TX801 utilizes the revolutionary MouventTM Cluster Technology, a unique, highly compact single print head integration of Fuji Dimatix Samba print heads. The result is a print bar taking up less space and volume making the machine build around it one of the smallest industrial viable digital inkjet printing solutions available on the market today. Yet, the TX801 is not sacrificing on performance nor quality no matter the substrates processed. It prints with up to 8 colors at a very high optical resolution of up to 2,000 dpi and can reach an output of up to 200 sqm/h. The machine can process knitted, woven and non-woven textiles with a maximum fabric width of 1,820 mm with roll diameters of up to 400 mm. However what really sets this technology apart is that it allows you to apply up to 16 g/sqm of ink in a single pass making it possible to print up to 50% of the print jobs without having to pass multiple times over the same spot.

“We have known about the potential of the TX801 for a while now, so it is very rewarding to have these successful demonstrations at major events,” said Cenk Elkatip, Mouvent’s Area Sales Manager for Turkey. “The innovation is very advanced, and the very high turn out on

our booth as well as the big number of leads show that it answers a very simple unmet need; high quality, very productive digital textile printing at a very competitive price per square meter compared to other digital printers. It is the future of digital textile printing.”

Source: Mouvent AG