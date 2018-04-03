Kornit Digital Receives Multi-Million-Dollar Orders For New Avalanche HD6

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel — April 3, 2018 – Kornit Digital has announced significant sales successes from its newly introduced Avalanche HD6 product. The company reported it has received orders for systems and upgrades totaling more than $5 million.

The Avalanche HD6 is equipped with Kornit’s HD print engine and the NeoPigment™ Rapid ink, which leads to significant reductions in ink consumption — and therefore cost per print — in comparison to previous Avalanche systems. The HD6 reduces the ink consumption by up to 30 percent compared to the current “R-Series” version and up to 45 percent compared to the previous Non R-Series versions of the Avalanche Hexa. The reduced cost per print gives users of Kornit’s HD technology a drastically improved competitive edge against conventional screen printing. It has the potential to further increase the adoption and market share of advanced digital printing technologies in the dynamic and growing market of textile mass customization. As an additional benefit, the HD technology produces a refined hand feel of the printed textile equivalent to screen printing — an additional important characteristic when replacing traditional textile printing.

Multiple Kornit customers have now completed their evaluation of the new system generation, confirming the cost per print savings and print quality improvements. As a result, Kornit has received orders from several customers for the new Avalanche HD6 systems as well as upgrades of existing Avalanches. The company reported that orders to date are for a total of more than $5 million, which is expected to benefit first quarter results.

Gilad Yron, Kornit Digital’s executive vice president of Global Business, commented: “We are exceptionally pleased by the speed and significance of the adoption of our latest innovation. We have seen an immediate and clear interest from screen printers in the HD technology, and we see this interest translating into a solid business pipeline at an amazing pace. Looking ahead to the year, we are optimistic to be able to continue the trend of selling new HD systems as well as upgrades for existing Avalanches — the Avalanche platform represents our high productivity product segment, and globally we are looking at a three-digit number of systems that are suitable for upgrading.”

The new Avalanche HD6 can be seen in live demonstrations at Kornit Digital’s booth at the upcoming Fespa tradeshow in Berlin, taking place May 15-18, 2018 and in Kornit’s showrooms around the world.

NeoPigment Ink

Kornit’s state-of-the-art NeoPigment Rapid meets the highest environmental regulations, including Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and GOTS V5 pre-approval. Suitable for printing on multiple fabric types, its versatility is unmatched. NeoPigment prints have an excellent hand feel, a wide gamut of bright and intense colors, as well as long-term durability and wash-fastness.

Posted April 3, 2018

Source: Kornit