J. Robert Scott Debuts Furniture At Jerry Pair Atlanta

LOS ANGELES, CA. — April 24, 2018 — J. Robert Scott, Inc. the internationally known custom luxury furniture and textile manufacturer announces expanded furnishings to be showcased at the Jerry Pair Atlanta location.

“J. Robert Scott has enjoyed a decades-long relationship with Jerry Pair,” said Richard Chilcott, the company CEO. “This has made it possible to extend our reach into the Atlanta market to offer clients highly customized as well as standard pieces.”

Launching during the April 24th and 25th spring market at ADAC (Atlanta Decorative Arts Center) J. Robert Scott is pleased to present the sophisticated Atlanta design community with a selection of luxury furnishings and textiles that satisfy the spectrum of design requirements from residential to hospitality and corporate interiors.

About Sally Sirkin Lewis And J. Robert Scott, Inc.

J.Robert Scott, Inc. the luxury home furnishings manufacturer was founded in 1972 in Los Angeles by Hall of Fame designer Sally Sirkin Lewis. The company was born out of Ms. Lewis’ desire to provide her clients with contemporary, well made furnishings that met her uncompromising standards of quality and beauty. Her understated, signature style has become known as “California Design.” To this day, she serves as the President of the company, which has established itself as an influential design force around the world, with company owned showrooms in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and London, and representation in 16 cities in 11 countries.

Throughout her career, Ms. Lewis has been awarded more than 150 U.S. Design patents for her furnishings which are manufactured by hand in the 70,000 square foot factory in Inglewood, California. Through her guidance and direction, J. Robert Scott has gained recognition as an exceptional resource for custom design furniture. It is rare to find a company that can modify any of their existing items, or create an entirely new a piece, tailored to the specific needs of their clientele. It is not unusual to see skilled craftsmen, many of whom have been with Ms. Lewis for more than 20 years, hand sewing the edges of a sofa or patiently applying gold leafing to a console. The techniques used are the traditional construction methods that date back to the Renaissance, these talented craftsmen are truly modern day artisans.

J. Robert Scott is well known in the interior design industry for utilizing rare and exotic veneers, as well as Shagreen, snake and goatskin parchment in the manufacturing of its products. The textile division offers a distinctive range of hand-woven silks, silk mohair, wools, velvets and JRS Superkidskin among nearly 700 couture-quality luxury fabrics, in the most appealing and contemporary colorways. Furniture and textiles designed by Sally Sirkin Lewis for J. Robert Scott are instantly recognized for their beauty and valued for their quality, the essence of the company’s commitment to producing “Furniture as an Art Form.”

Posted April 24, 2018

Source: J. Robert Scott, Inc.