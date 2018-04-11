J. Geiger Shading Expanding Operations In Charleston County 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — April 10, 2018 — J. Geiger Shading, a provider of modern window shading, is expanding its existing Charleston County operations. The company’s $1.1 million investment is projected to create 26 new jobs.

J.Geiger Shading is a designer, manufacturer and provider of high-end window shades to architects, builders and developers. Offering both wireless and digital integration, the company’s fascia-free shades are designed to work with all automation and lighting control systems currently on the market.

To accommodate its continued growth, the company will be moving its offices from downtown Charleston to 7421 Industry Drive in North Charleston, S.C.

QUOTES

“We are very excited for the expansion of our manufacturing facilities and team in the Lowcountry. Our rapid growth has given us the ability to take a product that was born in Charleston and deliver it to customers all over the world. We appreciate the support of the S.C. Department of Commerce and look forward to growing our business community together.” –J. Geiger Shading CEO James Geiger

“We’re always proud to celebrate the success of one of our existing companies in South Carolina. Today, we congratulate J. Geiger Shading for making the decision to expand its Lowcountry operations. This is a milestone for the company, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has a long history of making things and making them well. We appreciate the continued commitment of J. Geiger Shading, a dependable member of our state’s business community, and we know these new jobs will make a real difference in the community.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are thrilled to see cutting-edge companies like J. Geiger Shading finding success in Charleston County. The addition of 26 new jobs is welcomed. We are pleased they chose to partner with our community and look forward to their continued growth and success.” –Charleston County Council Chairman Victor Rawl

“Providing the right business environment for our local companies to flourish is key in facilitating the growth and success of our region’s economy. We welcome J. Geiger Shading to North Charleston, and we appreciate the 26 new jobs and employment opportunities that will benefit our community.” –North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“J. Geiger Shading’s expansion was a seamless team effort and an example of our dedication to existing industry in Charleston County. Our Business Concierge team stands ready with the S.C. Department of Commerce and the City of North Charleston to support their growth in the Lowcountry.” –Charleston County Economic Development Director Steve Dykes

Posted April 11, 2018

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor