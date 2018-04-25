Getting Close To The Turkish Market — KARL MAYER’s Stand At ITM 2018 In Istanbul

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — April 25, 2018 — Turkey is one of KARL MAYER’s most important markets; accordingly well prepared was the company when travelling to the country’s leading trade fair in the field, the ITM. From 14. to 17. April 2018, the world market leader presented itself in Istanbul on a newly designed booth and with contributions that met the market demand precisely and completely. No trend was forgotten. So, the machines and technology presentations for the denim warp preparation sector and for the HKS machine range were just as densely surrounded as the decoration islands for displaying selected textile developments for different applications.

“Especially the terry topic attracted the customers‘ attention“, said Oliver Mathews, the Sales Director of KARL MAYER’s Business Unit Warp Knitting. But also the stylish articles for the fashion sector were on everyone’s lips, and hands. “The visitors looked at the various garments, they reached for the fabrics, touched and examined them“, explained Gabriela Schellner, Head of Textile Product Development. She was happy about the success of her fabric experience concept. She was, like the entire exhibition team, constantly in demand. Nearly 250 qualified discussions were conducted at the KARL MAYER exhibition stand, with customers from all over the world, but mainly from the host country and from Iran.

The conversations showed a very good mood within the line of business: „The willingness to invest among our existing customers is high“, said Bastian Fritsch, Senior Sales Manager of KARL MAYER’s Business Unit Warp Knitting. He met all his customers, and usually had intensive discussions about specific projects, with legitimate hopes for contract conclusions.

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH