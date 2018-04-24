ERIE, PA — April 24, 2018 — Eriez® introduces two new Metal Detector/Magnetic Separator “Double Team” Systems which offer customers unmatched protection against ferrous and nonferrous metal contamination. In both of these system configurations, the metal detector and the magnetic separator work in conjunction to produce as close to a perfect product yield as possible.

The first new system is a Magnetic B Trap followed by an Xtreme® Liquid Line Metal Detector. The magnet removes the ferrous contamination from the pumped liquid product, improving product quality and minimizing rejected material from the downstream metal detector with automatic rejection. The metal detector is left to focus on detecting and rejecting non-magnetic tramp metals such as aluminum and stainless steel.

The other new system pairs a Magnetic Grate-in-Housing with an Xtreme Gravity Drop Vertical Metal Detector. The magnet removes the ferrous contamination from the gravity-dropped material, thus enhancing product quality and reducing rejected material from the downstream metal detector with auto reject. The metal detector’s primary function is to detect and reject non-magnetic tramp metals including aluminum and stainless steel.

Both systems provide a rapid return on investment and boost productivity and profitability through reduced downtime and improved product quality. For customers in the food processing industry, Eriez “Double Team” systems ensure compliance with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) programs and regulations set forth by various federal agencies.

Eriez designed these new systems to meet common application challenges. However, there are a wide range of Eriez “Double Team” combinations being successfully utilized in various light industry settings. Eriez metal contamination control experts work closely with customers to design the ideal system based on their unique application needs and requirements.

Eriez is recognized as world authority in separation technologies. The company’s magnetic lift and separation, metal detection, fluid filtration, flotation, materials feeding, screening, conveying and controlling equipment have application in the process, metalworking, packaging, plastics, rubber, recycling, food, mining, aggregate and textile industries. Eriez manufactures and markets these products through 12 international facilities located on six continents.

