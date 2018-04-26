Colour Graphics Invests In Durst P10 To Ramp Up Quality For Clients

BRIXEN, Italy — April 26, 2018 — Durst, a manufacturer of advanced digital production technologies, has supplied a Rho P10 250 HS 10-picoliter UV inkjet system to Colour Graphics in a move that will bring in new business and ramp up turnover by 25 percent in the next year.

Family-owned Colour Graphics, which is primarily a trade printer, signed the deal after executives visited the manufacturing base in Lienz, Tyrol, Austria, which is less than two hours from the Durst headquarters in Brixen, northern Italy.

The quality, productivity and reliability benefits are helping to grow business opportunities since the Durst P10 was installed at Colour Graphics headquarters in Walsall in the Midlands. Faster turnaround for work in areas such as banner stands for exhibition and events, poster printing and other signage and outdoor displays are all now benefiting its clients.

James Birch, one of the directors who has been with Colour Graphics since leaving school, said: “We’re always looking at new ideas on how we can expand into new areas. Investing in new technology, such as the Durst P10, is a perfect way to show our capabilities as we continue to move into different areas, including using e-commerce and workflow software developed in-house. By showing your clients you care about quality, you can’t fail to impress potential new clients.

“Durst invited us to Lienz and we were so highly impressed by the quality of the product and the company itself, which is why we took the jump to invest in the P10. It’s going absolutely terrifically — speed, quality and reliability are fantastic. It was up and running within two days of deliver. We’ve never looked back. It takes our business to another level.”

He added: “Our customers have the highest of expectations with quality, speed and, of course, cost, and we are dedicated always to improving our machinery offering and all-round service.”

Colour Graphics employs 18 staff and has a £2 million turnover. Other than trade print work, it also specializes in large format retail Point of Sale, exhibition, agency and retail work.

The Durst P10 increases capacity and flexibility for Colour Graphics across all areas and also opens up new opportunities with applications such as lightbox work, particularly using backlit fabric. End-user canvases, wallpaper and art will also be printed on the P10.

Colour Graphics has chosen a six-colour configuration including white under and over plus spot gloss as well as an advanced application for hapt printing and a roll-to-roll option. The new machine will also be used for for foamex, acrylic, correx, self-adhesive vinyl – also all backlit applications. However, larger roll-to-roll jobs will continue to be produced on its existing Durst 3-meter machine.

Peter Bray, managing director of Durst UK and Ireland, said: “With extremely tight deadlines and ever-more attention being placed on high-quality graphics on all kinds of substrates and papers, Colour Graphics has chosen to invest in Durst again. It will take a quantum step forward with this investment. The P10 has a deserved reputation for providing state-of-the-art, reliable, high volume and extremely high quality products — and this news is bound to create further interest in our market-leading systems.”

Source: Durst