Breathe By Milliken™ To Be Offered On Four Seasons Furniture, Slipcovers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 16, 2018 — The Specialty Interiors business of Milliken & Company has secured another placement for its popular eco-elegant performance upholstery fabric, Breathe by Milliken™. The industry’s first fluorine-free performance fabric available in both natural and recycled fibers, Breathe twill is now available as a performance cotton fabric option on any of Four Seasons’ upholstered furniture or slipcovers.

Four Seasons will offer four colors as part of its cotton Twill collection: Natural, Bleach, Dove and Pepper. The company will launch these new options at the April Highpoint Market.

Breathe fabrics are unique because they have a plant-based water-repellent that is durable, repels everyday stains and cleans easily without PFCs, fire retardants or other chemicals of concern. Breathe by Milliken fabrics have also earned GREENGUARD® GOLD certification, ensuring that they meet strict chemical emissions limits and enhancing the indoor air quality of living spaces.

According to Four Seasons’ Director of Merchandising Laura Cogan, Four Seasons decided to add Breathe by Milliken to its fabric line to fill a need for an effective 100 percent cotton performance fabric. “Performance fabrics are huge right now, so we have been looking for a 100-percent cotton twill with a good weight, attractive colors and a strong performance story,” said Cogan. “While there are a lot of performance fabrics out there for polyester, acrylic and olefin, until Breathe there was no option for cotton. Breathe checked all our boxes in terms of aesthetics, protection and sustainability.”

Cogan added: “As a company known for our slipcovers, we often tell customers that there’s nothing better than a washable slipcover. Our Breathe Twill fabric allows us to offer our customers a 100-perent cotton, stain-resistant washable slipcover. What could be more family-friendly or convenient?”

Milliken created Breathe fabrics with discerning consumers in mind, addressing the growing market need for more environmentally-conscious performance upholstery fabrics that offer an extra measure of beauty, comfort and peace of mind for those who choose to think sustainably.

“Adding Breathe by Milliken to their line allows forward-thinking companies like Four Seasons to offer something completely new to their consumers – a natural, cleanable cotton fabric that delivers the quality, beauty and sustainability they demand,” said LeAnne Flack, marketing manager, Milliken Specialty Interiors.

Posted April 16, 2017

Source: Milliken & Company