Aurora Hosts Booth At Techtextil NA To Discuss New Product Development & Collaboration

YORKVILLE, Illinois — April 25, 2018 — With new textile markets and technologies evolving quickly, Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc. (Aurora) is ideally poised to help companies develop new products that help them keep pace with market trends. With this capability in mind, Aurora is hosting a booth at Techtextil North America 2018 to meet with new and existing customers to discuss new product development, custom collaboration and Aurora’s next-gen, wide-width bleaching, coating, finishing and calendering technologies.

Attendees are invited to visit Techtextil Booth 2846 May 22-24, at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, to learn about the many market segments that can benefit from Aurora’s advanced manufacturing operations and R&D expertise.

“Aurora continues to capitalize on our new capabilities to customize new products for our customers,” said Marcia Ayala, Vice President of Aurora. “We have a talented product development team and fully-equipped Innovation Lab. I’m looking forward to seeing our customers at Techtextil and meeting potential new customers to learn about their needs for finished and coated textile products and discuss partnering with them to find commercially viable solutions.”

Market segments that have begun to benefit from Aurora’s advanced product development and manufacturing capabilities include print media, nautical, home décor, bedding, outdoor and much more.

Existing and potential customers include companies in the Buildtech, Hometech, Indutech, Mobiltech and Medtech Application Areas at Techtextil. The Product Groups for Aurora at Techtextil include Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Nonwovens, Coated Textiles, Canvas Products and Development.

Aurora’s attendance at Techtextil North America 2018 follows two years of growth and expansion following the formal opening in the fall of 2016 of Aurora’s vast, new, state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in Yorkville, Illinois, USA. In step with that move into the future, Aurora also launched a new brand logo, tag line and Mission Statement, and in 2017 announced the roll-out and full commercialization of their entire Expressions Canvas product line.

Aurora’s premium Expressions canvas line — which is quickly becoming known as a perfect option for signage, art and home décor — is available in four different gloss levels. All of the products in the Expressions line are treated with the proprietary Expressions coating engineered by Aurora’s North American R&D group to maximize color pop and visual clarity on today’s latest generation latex, solvent/eco-solvent and UV printers.

Aurora’s Innovation Lab, R&D team and manufacturing operations are in North America, assuring best quality, ease of communication, potential cost savings, reliable turn-around times and the ability to order product as needed.

Posted April 25, 2018

Source: Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc.