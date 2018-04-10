Americhem Offers Antimicrobial Performance In More Markets, More Applications

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — April 10, 2018 — Americhem — a designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds and performance technologies — has widened its antimicrobial functional additive offerings to provide protection for more applications in more markets than ever before. While the company has long been recognized as a supplier of antimicrobial additives in applications such as textiles and carpets, acquisitions and ongoing R&D efforts have allowed Americhem to become a full-service provider of antimicrobial additives for manufacturers using resins such as nylon, polyethylene, polypropylene, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastic olefins, polyvinyl chloride, and other polymers.

Americhem now provides antimicrobial solutions to the fiber, nonwoven, molded or extruded profiles markets throughout the world, including additives that remain stable during processing across a wide range of temperatures. Depending on the application, Americhem offers a variety of different antimicrobial technologies through its nShield™ family of products to suit various polymer chemistries, surface characteristics and processing requirements. Attendees of the NPE2018 tradeshow, taking place from May 7-11 in Orlando, Florida, will have an opportunity to see some of the varied end-use products benefiting from Americhem’s antimicrobial technology at Booth S17031.

“We are taking our expertise in perfecting antimicrobial additives for applications like odor-resistant garments and are applying that knowledge to help promote public hygiene and general cleanliness,” explained Vaman Kulkarni, director, Technology and Business Development, Extrusions for Americhem. “We now offer antimicrobial additives for everything from consumer goods that are frequently touched, like baby changing stations, to applications that require strong antifungal protection, like fuel tanks. We have the tools to deliver solutions at the right performance point for each customer.”

