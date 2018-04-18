A Sell-Out Show For ITMA 2019

BRUSSELS & SINGAPORE — April 18, 2018 — Held every four years since 1951, ITMA has reinforced its reputation as the world’s leading textile and garment technology exhibition. Exhibition space for its 18th showcase to be held in Barcelona has been fully booked by the application deadline of 6 April 2018.

According to CEMATEX, the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers, owner of the ITMA exhibition, over 1,500 companies from 45 countries have applied to take part in ITMA 2019. The space booked already totals more than 110,000 square metres net. As applications continue to stream in, plans are underway to expand the exhibition to the entire Barcelona Gran Via venue.

Mr Fritz P. Mayer, President of CEMATEX, said: “We are grateful for the vote of confidence from the industry. It shows that ITMA is the launch pad of choice for the latest technologies from around the world.

“Interest in ITMA 2019 is extremely strong, and we have received more applications at an earlier date compared with previous editions. We continue to welcome new applicants, especially manufacturers who are launching new products, as they will help to make ITMA 2019 an even more vibrant sourcing platform for our visitors.”

Applicants from CEMATEX countries have booked 65 per cent of the space; the top countries are Italy, Germany and Spain. Highlighting the positive market sentiments of textile machinery manufacturers from the rest of the world, applicants from Turkey, India and China take the top spots in terms of space applied. The top sectors are finishing (25 per cent), spinning (14 per cent), printing and weaving (12 per cent) and knitting (11 per cent).

With the strong demand for space, ITMA 2019 is expected to feature a showcase of more than 115,000 square metres net, with the participation of some 1,600 exhibitors when the exhibition opens.

ITMA 2019 will be held from 20 to 26 June at Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via venue. The exhibition, themed ‘Innovating the World of Textiles’, will showcase the latest technologies and sustainable solutions for the entire textile and garment manufacturing value chain, as well as fibres, yarns and fabrics.

Source: The European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers (CEMATEX) & ITMA Services