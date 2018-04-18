57th Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (DORNBIRN-GFC) To Be held September 12 – 14, 2018

DORNBIRN, Austria — March, 2018 — Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress 2018 presents over one hundred lectures of high quality from academic research and industry from September 12 – 14. Sustainable innovations are the guiding principle of the event. As idea- and network generator Dornbirn-GFC is a basic element in the appointment calendars of about 700 participants from 30 nations worldwide.

Rebranding of DORNBIRN-GFC

The Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress has developed into a “global brand” in the last years. In that regard, the internationalization has been promoted, also natural fibers will be involved in the future, but the European roots will be maintained. A Rebranding will support these efforts.

There is a change from Dornbirn-MFC to Dornbirn-GFC – DORNBIRN GLOBAL FIBER CONGRESS.

DORNBIRN-GFC as idea- and network generator

Dornbirn-GFC has gradually evolved into a “global brand” and its rising number of participants and international origin reflect its status. Visitors from more than 70 new companies were registered last year. Overall, more than 700 participants from 30 nations visited Dornbirn (80% from Europe, 15% from Asia, 5% from the Americas).

In 2018 delegations from Asia and the USA have confirmed their participation.

The European characterized innovation platform for the fiber industry and the various stages of the value chain should act as an idea- and network generator – each participant is part of the success of the event. Help shape the “Dornbirn-GFC Innovation Community” and encourage your business associates to visit the meeting.

More than 100 expert lectures concentrate on the following key themes:

Fiber Innovations

Transportation and Mobility

Recycling – Circular Economy

Energy Generation and -Storage

Surface Modification and Additive Technologies

Some highlights of this year`s congress:

The crème de la crème of the fiber industry participates at the congress: top management from the Lead Sponsor Lenzing Group, Indorama and Reliance to other European, Asian and American fiber producers.

The board members and CEOs of Indorama Group, Reliance and Lead Sponsor Lenzing have already confirmed their participation at the Leadership Panel on the opening day.

Due to the vast interest from industry and trade and the strong support of the EU Commission “Circular Economy” is a focal point this year again.

After the highly interesting lecture block on this relevant topic a panel discussion is scheduled. ISWA – International Solid and Waste Association – this association has approx. 4000 members worldwide, will discuss new approaches with relevant players from the textile value chain.

As a connaisseur of the automotive industry, AVL, the world`s biggest independent company for the development of powertrains, illuminates the relevance and potentials of the fiber industry in the future development of the automotive industry.

The successful, booming Canadian brand Lululemon Athletica generates forward-looking future trends for the industry and will also expand the innovation trend in interview sessions. Further renowned brands and retailers will meet at the congress and will take advantage of the network.

The successful “Young Scientist Forum” will also be performed for the third time. The workshop will take place on 11 September 2018, under the leadership of the industrial consultancy SYNGROUP (AUT) on the issue of “Open Innovation and its relevant challenges”.

Sponsors as the key elements of the success of Dornbirn-GFC

Particular emphasis should be placed on the economic region Land Vorarlberg and “the smart city” Dornbirn which have tremendously supported the congress since its foundation. The cooperation with the federal state Vorarlberg and the Chamber of Commerce Vorarlberg has been expanded in recent years.

Lenzing AG, the associations CIRFS (European Fiber Association) and IVC (German Fiber Association) are the initiators of this annual congress.

Lenzing AG, the world`s largest and most innovative cellulose fiber producer – this impressive company with high innovative power will be represented as “the” lead sponsor of the congress.

The renowned sponsors of last year’s congress will again contribute to the success of the event in 2018:

ADVANSA (GER)

AVANTEX/Messe Frankfurt France (FRA)

Techtextil/Messe Frankfurt (GER)

CHT Beitlich (GER)

CIRFS (BEL)

Dralon (GER)

Ecoplus. Niederösterreichs Wirtschaftsagentur GmbH (AUT)

EDANA (BEL)

Fisipe (POR)

Gherzi Textil Organisation (SUI)

Glanzstoff Industries/Indorama (AUT)

Groz Beckert (GER)

IFG Asota (AUT)

IKV Innovative Kunststoffveredlung (GER)

Kunstuniversität Linz (AUT)

Land Vorarlberg (AUT)

Lenzing AG (AUT)

Märkische Faser (GER)

Oerlikon Manmade Fibers (GER)

Perlon Nextrusion Monofil (GER)

PHP Fibers/Indorama (GER)

Saltex (AUT)

Saurer AG (SUI)

Smart Textiles Plattform (AUT)

Stadt Dornbirn (AUT)

SYNGROUP (AUT)

WISTO – Wirtschaftsstandort Vorarlberg GmbH (AUT)

WKO Wirtschaftskammer Vorarlberg (AUT)

International co-operations

In recent years various co-operations have been initiated which will be extended in 2018.

Dornbirn-GFC collaborates closely with Messe Frankfurt (Avantex, Techtextil, Texworld).

Within this synergy research and the market place fair will be reinforced in order to support companies to facilitate the marketing and roll out of innovations.

Dornbirn-GFC is represented on the fairs and symposiums of Messe Frankfurt in Paris, Frankfurt, Mumbai and New York.

Likewise the partnership with the fair organized by SALTEX (the community platform for smart textiles, composites and its industrial automatisation on the exhibition grounds in Dornbirn) will be intensified.

SALTEX – Smart Textiles & High-Performance Materials, 12-13 September 2018, Dornbirn (AUT)

As a content- and community platform for innovative composites and intelligent textile structures, SALTEX links the entire value chain and creates fertile ground for the innovations of the future. Combining the top-level Smart Textiles Symposium with a trade exhibition creates the ideal framework for personal encounters and professional discussions.

Expert media will focus on the textile market in Turkey this year. The Turkish publishers “Tekstil Dünyasi Magazine”, “Textilegence” and “Textile Planet Magazine” support Dornbirn-GFC globally.

Long-time co-operations with associations and organizations will be increasingly involved. EDANA supports Dornbirn-GFC actively in the organization of international, high-quality lectures from the nonwovens industry and is also an active co-organizer of workshops.

DORNBIRN-GFC – The Green Meeting &Green Event

The certified Dornbirn-GFC continues as “Green Meeting & Green Event” and its criteria will be based on sustainable arrival of people and eco-friendly accommodations, reduction of CO2 (carbon dioxide), ecological catering, as well as material – and waste management.

Dornbirn-GFC on Social Media

Dornbirn-GFC information will also be distributed on diverse social media channels:

A congress page has been issued on LinkedIn/Dornbirn-GFC and on Facebook/Dornbirn-GFC. At regular intervals these pages will be completed with “up to the minute” news and pictures. Please also use our social media channels to get properly informed around Dornbirn-GFC and share our Dornbirn-GFC publications with your contacts to expand the network digitally. Further, you will find current information in terms of the Dornbirn-GFC on Instagram/@dornbirn-gfc.

Networking event on the final day

In order to support the networking among the participants a final event in a relaxed atmosphere will be offered at the Kulturhaus. A very special “Dornbirn-Oktoberfest” provides a cozy atmosphere. Know-how exchange in quite a different way!

Posted April 18, 2017

Source: DORNBIRN GLOBAL FIBER CONGRESS (Dornbirn-GFC)