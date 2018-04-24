Italy’s Textile Machinery Industry At FESPA, The World’s Largest Digital Print Exhibition

MILAN — April 2018 — Italy will be represented by a relevant number of textile machinery manufacturers at the upcoming FESPA Global Print Expo (15-18 May, Berlin). In addition to companies with their very own stand, six companies will set up shop in the common area created by ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers and the Italian Trade Agency. The Italian companies exhibiting in the ACIMIT / Italian Trade Agency area are: Arioli Group, Beta Machinery, Carù, Mcs, Monti-Mac and Unitech.

The event marks the very first time ACIMIT promotes a collective effort at the world’s foremost print exhibition. This presence is duly motivated, as explains ACIMIT president Alessandro Zucchi, “There’s no doubt that today’s digital transformation is one of the major development trends in production processes for the textile industry. Although digital print has not as yet totally replaced traditional print processes, everyone is expecting a strong growth trend for this production technology.”

Flexibility in production processes, reduction of time to market, great creativity in terms of possible patterns and colours, and a low environmental and economic impact are the primary attributes targeted by textile print manufacturers that have invested in digital technology. Zucchi points out that, “Italy, particularly the industrial district of Como, has played an essential role in innovative digital transformations. Many of the world’s major print manufacturers are Italian, and digital textile print technology has developed in our Country. Right alongside the most renowned print machinery brand names, we find functional digital print production process machinery, such as pre and post treatment machinery.”

At the upcoming FESPA Global Print Expo, visitors will thus be able to assess Italian technology on display, once again a major player in textile production processes.

Source: ACIMIT