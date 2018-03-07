Vertellus Performance Chemicals Becomes Ascensus Specialties On May 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — March 7, 2018 — Vertellus Performance Chemicals LLC, a Wind Point Partners portfolio company, will change its name to Ascensus Specialties LLC, effective May 1, 2018. The new company name will coincide with a new headquarters address, located at 2821 Northup Way, Suite 275, Bellevue, Wash. 98004.

The name change and new address represent the final step in the company’s evolution of the sodium borohydride business from Vertellus Performance Chemicals LLC, initiated in 2016. Although the company name will change, Ascensus will continue production operations at its Elma, Washington manufacturing plant. “ no quote While we are taking on a new name and headquarters address, our team will continue to focus on delivering best-in-class products and uncompromised quality to meet the needs of customers and channel partners around the globe,” said Michael Huff, CEO of Vertellus Performance Chemicals LLC.

The company has established an interim website located at ascensusspecialties.com. Individuals with questions regarding the new name, headquarters and transition may contact ask@ascensusspecialties.com.

Source: Vertellus Performance Chemicals LLC