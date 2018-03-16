EURATEX — New Strategic Course And Leadership Team

BRUSSELS — March 16, 2018 — EURATEX is pleased to announce the launch of a new strategic course to strengthen the voice of the European textile and apparel industry with the European policy institutions in Brussels as well as governmental bodies and partner organizations around the globe.

Over the last 10 years the EU Textile & Clothing industry, representing an annual turnover of over € 171 billion, some 178,000 companies and 1.7 million workers, has been able to modernize and reinvent itself into a forward-looking, innovative and export-oriented sector.

To better reflect its members’ objectives and priorities which in addition to trade and industry policies encompass policy areas such as sustainability, innovation and skills, the Board of Directors of EURATEX has decided to undertake a comprehensive strategy review.

This process will be concluded at end of 2018 and will be led by three newly appointed Policy Directors Ms. Isabelle Weiler (Trade and Industry), Mr. Lutz Walter (Innovation and Skills) and Mr. Mauro Scalia (Sustainable Businesses).

At the same time the Board of Directors of Euratex and its long-serving Director General Mr. Francesco Marchi have decided in mutual agreement to end the collaboration.

Klaus Huneke, President of EURATEX stated “Our industry has undergone a dramatic transformation and the priorities of our companies are broader and their visions more far-reaching than ever. Our representative organization in Brussels is crucial to safeguard the interests of our industry and to engage with EU policy makers and other key stakeholders in new ways. I have full confidence in our broadened leadership team and its reinforced staff in the Brussels office to deliver on our ambitious program. I would like to thank Francesco Marchi for the professionalism and dedication with which he served the organization in over two decades. We wish him all the best for his personal and professional future.”

Source: EURATEX