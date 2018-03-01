Sunbrella® Wins Four Platinum Adex Awards

GLEN RAVEN, NC — March 1, 2018 — Sunbrella® received fourPlatinum awards in this year’s ADEX awards competition, an industry recognition of design excellence and product innovation. The honor was awarded for the Bali and Fiji patterns by Arc|Com, Dickson® Woven Flooring, and the Pendleton® and Makers Collections.

“We are dedicated to introducing innovations that go beyond traditional design,” says Greg Voorhis, executive design director for Sunbrella. “All four of these fabric offerings bring something unique to our customers. We are honored to receive the highest award for each, and we will continue pushing the design and performance envelope with new and exciting fabric designs.”

Arc|Com channels the spirit of two of the world’s most beautiful islands through patterns Bali and Fiji. Engineered using Sunbrella solution-dyed fibers, both patterns are designed specifically for indoor and outdoor use.

Much like a chameleon can adapt to its environment, Dickson Woven Flooring changes in perception as the tiles are turned and reflect light differently, projecting ever-changing color compositions within a space. This striking effect is produced by reflected light on bicolor fabric threads and is further intensified through the texture and placement of patterns on the covering. This material effect allows for the ability to create customized spaces and distinctive environments by mixing tiles of different sizes and colors.

Born from the idea of bringing two heritage brands together, the Pendleton by Sunbrella collection combines Pendleton Woolen Mills’ distinct jacquard and plaid patterns and the enduring performance qualities of Sunbrella fabrics—fade resistance, durability and easy care. The Pendleton collection is comprised of 53 fabrics and is grounded by five hero patterns: Lahaina Wave, Eagle Rock, Canyon Lands, Zapotec and Mountain Majesty. The hero patterns are supported by a range of textural solids and coordinating patterns.

Fabrics in the Makers Collection incorporate the performance qualities of Sunbrella with authentic designs tied to generations of makers. This collection portrays the importance of preserving the conventional element of craft while advancing technologically. By combining new, experimental techniques with traditional style, the artisan fabrics are perfectly suited for both indoor and outdoor upholstery.

Source: Glen Raven, Inc.