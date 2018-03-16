Sensient® ElvaJet Opal SC Awarded ECO PASSPORT By OEKO-TEX®

MORGES, Switzerland — February 2018 — Sensient Imaging Technologies, a division of Sensient Technologies Corporation, announced today the certification by OEKO-TEX® of the newly released ElvaJet Opal SC inks for the ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX®.

Sensient has long been considered a leader in both developing first class digital sublimation inks and as a pioneer of eco-friendly and sustainable technologies. “With the latest sublimation technology, ElvaJet Opal SC achieving the ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® certification, Sensient re-affirms a longstanding commitment to developing sustainable products. The ECO PASSPORT allows our customers to confirm compliance with sustainable textile manufacture.” comments Mike Geraghty, President of Sensient’s Colors Group.

“ElvaJet® Opal SC is the first digital sublimation ink designed for industrial printers using Kyocera heads to achieve the ECO PASSPORT,” says Dr Simon Daplyn, Marketing Manager for Sensient’s Inks business, “clearly this is quite an achievement and underlines our core innovation strategy to deliver eco-friendly products that offer a real value for our partners”.

With ECO PASSPORT status, ElvaJet Opal SC is also considered compliant with the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Programme, which accepts the OEKO-TEX® as indication of conformance with the organization’s Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL) in connection with the ZDHC Gateway– Chemical Module.

Source: OEKO-TEX®, The International Association for Research and Testing in the Field of Textile and Leather Ecology