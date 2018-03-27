Rockline Industries Reaches Major Safety Milestone With Nine Million Safe Work Hours At Arkansas Plant

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — March 27, 2018 — Today Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized its Springdale, Ark. campus with an award for exceptional safety, achieving nine million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA). This impressive milestone puts Rockline Industries NWA in elite company as this has only been achieved seven other times since Arkansas began recognizing workplace safety in 1976.

Contributing to Rockline’s success are the location’s monthly inspection program and the behavioral-based safety (BBS) program. The BBS program trains employees to observe work tasks and to provide immediate safety feedback to those involved. Says Mark Fougerousse, EHS manager of Rockline Industries NWA, “A cornerstone of our world-class safety program is our attention to even minor incidents. No matter how seemingly trivial, we investigate each incident or potential incident and make adjustments to how we work to continuously improve safety.”

Rockline associates are responsible and accountable to themselves and the safety of teammates around them. The program also encourages associates to constantly look for opportunities to improve their work areas and recommend practices that will make the work environment even safer. All area personnel are made aware of any observed safety issues noted during the monthly inspections, helping to prevent repeat issues in the future. “More important than any milestone achieved or honor received, is the knowledge that our employees are safe. We watch out for each other and we have a shared pride in making our work environment the best and safest that it can be,” explains Fougerousse.

“We could not have achieved this important milestone without each and every one of our associates. We are incredibly proud of our team,” says Joel Slank, general manager of the Rockline Industries Springdale location. “Their hard work and dedication to a safe work environment is truly commendable.”

The award from the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Division is part of Arkansas’ overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

